एनडीए की बैठक:मांझी की हम पार्टी को मंत्री का एक पद मिलना तय, एनडीए की बैठक में शामिल हुए पूर्व सीएम

पटना14 मिनट पहले
सूत्रों के अनुसार जीतन राम मांझी चूंकि मुख्यमंत्री रह चुके हैं इसलिए मंत्री नहीं बनना चाहते।

बिहार बिहार विधानसभा का चुनाव परिणाम आने के दो दिन बाद हुई एनडीए की बैठक में शुक्रवार को हिंदुस्तानी आवाम मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीता राम मांझी भी शामिल हुए। मांझी को एनडीए के कोटे से इस बार 7 सीटें मिली थीं जिनमें से 4 सीटों पर उनकी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार जीत कर आए हैं।

मांझी खुद इमामगंज सीट से उम्मीदवार थे और उन्होंने जीत हासिल की है। पचास प्रतिशत से अधिक उम्मीदवारों के जीत कर आने के बाद हिंदुस्तानी आवाम मोर्चा अब नई सरकार में अपनी भागीदारी भी चाहता है। सूत्रों के अनुसार शुक्रवार को हुई बैठक के बाद हम को मंत्री का एक पद मिलना लगभग तय हो गया है। हालांकि पार्टी मंत्री का एक और पद चाहती है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार जीतन राम मांझी चूंकि मुख्यमंत्री रह चुके हैं इसलिए मंत्री नहीं बनना चाहते। वैसे पार्टी सूत्रों का कहना है कि राजनीति में विकल्प खुले रहते हैं। मांझी इस बार विधानसभा का चुनाव भी नहीं लड़ना चाहते थे लेकिन लड़े और जीते भी। वैसे फिलहाल मांझी के पुत्र व एमएलसी संतोष कुमार सुमन के मंत्री बनने की चर्चा है। 15 नवंबर को एनडीए विधायक दल की बैठक के बाद तस्वीर और बदल सकती है।

