छठ की तैयारी:घाटों की सफाई से मेयर असंतुष्ट, अतिरिक्त मजदूर लगाने को कहा; मीनार घाट से गायघाट तक का लिया जायजा

पटना2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छठ पूजा के लिए पटना सिटी के भद्रघाट को तैयार करते मजदूर। इस घाट के निरीक्षण के दौरान मेयर सीता साहू और डिप्टी मेयर ने तैयारियों की धीमी गति को लेकर नाराजगी जताई।
  • निर्देश : जिन घाटों पर मिट्टी जमा हो गई है, उसकी कटाई के कार्य में तेजी लाएं

छठ महापर्व की तैयारियों को पूरा कराने में नगर निगम ने तेजी लाई है। गुरुवार से सफाई कार्य को और तेज किया गया है। छह दिन बाद छठ महापर्व आरंभ हो जाएगा। इसको देखते हुए समय पर सभी प्रकार के कार्यों को पूरा कराने की चुनौती निगम प्रशासन के पास है। निगम प्रशासन की ओर से इस संबंध में सभी अंचलों को निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

अंचलों के सफाई निरीक्षक को भी काम पर लगाया गया है। कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी के स्तर पर भी घाटों की निगरानी का कार्य किया जा रहा है। गुरुवार को चल रहे कार्य की स्थिति का जायजा लेने मेयर सीता साहू निकलीं तो उन्होंने कार्य की गति पर नाराजगी जताई। मेयर ने दीघा के मीनार घाट से गायघाट तक का जायजा लिया। नाव से गंगा घाटों के बारीकी से निरीक्षण के बाद उन्होंने सफाई व्यवस्था को अबतक पूर्ण नहीं हुआ बताया।

इसके लिए उन्होंने गंगा कार्य प्रमंडल के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को कार्य में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया। मेयर ने कहा कि छठ महापर्व आस्था व स्वच्छता का पर्व है। इस दौरान घाटों पर जरा भी गंदगी नहीं रहनी चाहिए। जिन घाटों पर मिट्टी जमा हो गई है, उसकी कटाई के कार्य में तेजी लाई जाए। जरूरी होने पर अतिरिक्त मजदूरों को लगाकर काम को समय पर पूरा कराने का निर्देश दिया।
घाट पर नहीं आने चाहिए जानवर
मेयर ने कई घाटों पर जानवरों को देखा। इसको लेकर उन्होंने पाटलिपुत्र अंचल के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया कि घाट पर पर्व के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार से जानवर न आ पाएं, इसके लिए व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करनी होगी। इसकी व्यवस्था को बनाना होगा। छठ घाटों पर पानी की गहराई के आधार पर बैरिकेडिंग का कार्य शीघ्र शुरू कराने का निर्देश दिया गया।

साथ ही, मेयर ने जर्जर व खतरनाक घाटों को चिह्नित कर उसको भी बैरिकेट करने का निर्देश दिया। इसके अलावा छठ पर्व के दौरान घाटों पर रोशनी की व्यवस्था पर्याप्त रखने को भी कहा गया है। इसके लिए बिजली की व्यवस्था को बेहतर बनाने का निर्देश दिया गया।
श्रद्धालुओं को न हो परेशानी, 18 तक हर हाल में पूरा करें काम

मेयर ने साफ कहा कि हर कार्य को 18 नवंबर तक पूरा करने का लक्ष्य लेकर काम करें। छठ महापर्व के दौरान श्रद्धालु व व्रतियों की बड़ी संख्या छठ घाटों पर आएगी। उन्हें किसी प्रकार की परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े, इसकी व्यवस्था की जिम्मेदारी नगर निगम की सबसे पहले है। इस आधार पर काम किया जाए।

निरीक्षण के दौरान उप महापौर मीरा देवी, सशक्त स्थायी समिति सदस्य इंद्रदीप चंद्रवंशी, आशीष कुमार सिन्हा, मनोज कुमार, विकास कुमार, पाटलिपुत्र अंचल की कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी व गंगा कार्य प्रमंडल के कार्यपालक अभियंता मुख्य रूप से मौजूद थे।

कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने घाटों का किया निरीक्षण
छठ पर्व को लेकर नगर निगम की ओर से गंगा घाटों और वहां जाने वाले संपर्क पथाें की सफाई की जा रही है। अजीमाबाद अंचल के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी राकेश कुमार सिंह ने गुरुवार को कदमघाट से पंचमुखी घाट तक पैदल चल कर इसका जायजा लिया। उन्होंने घाटों पर जहां भी गंदगी देखी उसे तुरंत सफाई करने का निर्देश दिया। पटना सिटी में 48 घाट हैं। निरीक्षण के दौरान उनके साथ मुख्य सफाई निरीक्षक संजीव कुमार वर्मा के अलावा कई सफाई निरीक्षक भी शामिल रहे।

