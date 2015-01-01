पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूरी सुरक्षा:सभी गंगा घाटों पर तैनात की गई है मेडिकल टीम, छह घाटों पर अस्थायी अस्पताल बने

पटना40 मिनट पहले
पीएमसीएच में 10 बेड, आईसीयू और ओटी सुरक्षित रखा गया है।

छह छठ घाटों पर अस्थायी अस्पताल की व्यवस्था की गई है। इसमें दो बेड और ऑक्सीजन की सुविधा रहेगी। डॉक्टर के साथ मेडिकल टीम तैनात रहेगी। एंबुलेंस और जीवनरक्षक दवाओं की भी व्यवस्था गई है। जिन घाटों पर अस्थायी अस्पताल बनाया गया है, उनमें दीघा पाटीपुल घाट, 93 नंबर घाट, राजापुर पुल घाट, कलेक्ट्रेट घाट, पटना लॉ कालेज घाट और गायघाट शामिल हैं।

अन्य सभी छठ घाटों पर मेडिकल टीम तैनात रहेगी। घाट के पास वाले सभी सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों को अलर्ट किया गया है ताकि जरूरत पड़ने पर उनकी सेवा ली जा सके। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीणा कुमारी सिंह ने बताया कि सभी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों को भी अलर्ट किया गया है।

पीएमसीएच में 10 बेड, आईसीयू और ओटी सुरक्षित रखा गया है। इमरजेंसी में अलग से 25 डॉक्टरों की टीम तैनात रखी गई है। अधीक्षक डॉ. विमल कारक ने बताया कि डॉक्टरों को आन कॉल रहने का भी निर्देश दिया गया है। कंट्रोल रूम सीनियर डॉक्टर मौजूद रहेंगे। फिजिशियन ऑन ड्यूटी और सर्जन ऑन ड्यूटी की संख्या बढ़ा दी गई है।

घाटाें पर रहेंगी छह वाटर एंबुलेंस, 2500 जवान के साथ एनडीआरएफ तैनात

छठ में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था काे चाक-चाैबंद रखने के लिए करीब 2500 जवानाें की तैनाती कर दी गई है। एनडीआरएफ और एसडीआरएफ ने भी माेर्चा संभाल लिया है। एनडीआरएफ व एसडीआरएफ की 10 टीमें प्रशिक्षित गोताखोर, कुशल तैराक व डीप डाइविंग सेट से लैस हैं। 6 वाटर एंबुलेंस के साथ मेडिकल स्टाफ जरूरी दवाइयों के साथ मौजूद हैं।

गांधी घाट, दीघा घाट पर एनडीआरएफ का मेडिकल कैंप भी लगाया गया है। एनडीआरएफ व एसडीआरएफ के करीब 500 जवान लगाए गए हैं। 150 मोटर बोटों के साथ दानापुर पीपापुल घाट से पटना सिटी भट्ठाघाट तक गंगा नदी घाटों पर तैनात की गई है। पटना स्थित गांधी घाट पर 9वीं बटालियन एनडीआरएफ ने अस्थायी हेड क्वार्टर बनाया है।

एसएसपी उपेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि तीन घाेड़सवार टीम व 5 अस्थायी थाने खाेले गए हैं। एनडीआरएफ की जाे छह वाटर एंबुलेंस हैं उनमें हरेक में एक डाॅक्टर व मेडिकल उपकरण है। अगर काेई अनहाेनी हाेती है ताे पीड़ित काे नदी के रास्ते से से ही नजदीकी घाट पर ले जाया जाएगा, जिसके पास अस्पताल है।

