पर्यावरण बचाने का संकल्प:पातालेश्वर नाथ मंदिर में लगाए गए औषधीय पौधे

हाजीपुर2 दिन पहले
  • हाजीपुर प्रबंधन केंद्र के अधिकारियों ने किया कार्यक्रम का आयोजन

स्थानीय श्री बाबा पातालेश्वर नाथ मंदिर परिसर में पर्यावरण को संतुलित रखने के उद्देश्य से विभिन्न प्रकार के फूल, फल और सजावटी पौधाें रोपण किया गया।

कार्यक्रम का आयोजन पौधा प्रबंधन केंद्र हाजीपुर के तत्वावधान में की गई। जिसका नेतृव केंद्र के रामवीर कुमार चौरसिया के दिशा निर्देश में किया गया। इस दौरान मंदिर परिषद में रुद्राक्ष, बेल, लैला मजनू एवं एक से बढ़कर एक सजावटी पौधा केंद्र की ओर से निःशुल्क लगाया गया। इस दौरान मंदिर समिति के अध्यक्ष सह सेवानिवृत्त न्यायाधीश गंगा प्रसाद चौरसिया एवं सचिव अनिल चंद कुशवाहा केंद्र की इस पहल का सराहना करते हुए कहा कि मंदिर परिसर में पहली बार इतने गुणकारी और स्वास्थ्य वर्धक पौधा लगया गया। इससे आने वाले लोगों को विभिन्न प्रकार की पौधों की जानकारी के साथ इससे मानव जीवन में पड़ने वाला प्रभाव से अवगत होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले में कुछ ही वर्षों में इस मंदिर का चार चांद लगा दिया जाएगा।

वहीं पौधारोपण का कार्य करा रहे रामवीर कुमार चौरसिया ने बताया कि मंदिर में केंद्र की ओर से नौ ग्रह से संबंधित एवं फूल के पौधे लगाए जाएंगे। साथ ही भिन्न-भिन्न तरह का पौधा हो यह सभी पौधे मंदिर परिसर के आसपास भी लगाया जाएगा। जिससे मंदिर में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं पौधों को पहचान कर इसका लाभ भी उठा सकते है।

इनकी रही उपस्थिति
मंदिर के मुख्य पुजारी प्रशांत तिवारी, अजय ठाकुर, नरेश भगत, पिंकू सिंह, कैलाश चौधरी, नथनी महतो, अमित कुमार, गब्बर अन्य स्थानीय लोग उपस्थित थे।

