नूतन राजधानी अंचल:डेंगू के कहर को देखते हुए शुरू हुआ मेगा फॉगिंग अभियान

पटना13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अंचल के सभी 16 वार्डों में एक साथ शुरू किया गया कार्यक्रम, एक सप्ताह तक अभियान चलेगा

राजधानी में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ने की खबर के बाद अब इसकी रोकथाम के लिए पटना नगर निगम के स्तर पर बड़े स्तर पर कार्रवाई शुरू की गई है। निगम के नूतन राजधानी अंचल के कई इलाकों से इस प्रकार की सूचना के बाद मेगा फॉगिंग अभियान लांच किया गया है। सोमवार की शाम पांच बजे से अंचल के तहत सभी 16 वार्डों में एक साथ फॉगिंग अभियान शुरू किया गया। इसके लिए अंचल के स्तर पर 16 टीमों का गठन किया गया था। अंचल कार्यालय से कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने अभियान की ऑनलाइन मॉनिटरिंग की।

घरों में पानी जमने वाले स्थान को साफ करने की अपील की गई
अंचल के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी कुमार पंकज ने बताया कि राजधानी में लगातार डेंगू के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। इसे देखते हुए व्यापक फॉगिंग अभियान की जरूरत महसूस की गई। इसे देखते हुए एक निर्धारित समय पर हर रोज फॉगिंग अभियान चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

सोमवार से अभियान शुरू किया गया है। इसे एक सप्ताह लगातार चलाया जाएगा। यह नियमित तौर पर चलने वाले फॉगिंग अभियान से अलग होगा। उन्होंने लोगों से भी घरों में किसी भी जगह पर पानी जमने वाले स्थान को साफ करने की अपील की है। डेंगू का मच्छर साफ व जमे हुए पानी में पनपता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि मच्छरों की समस्या को काबू में करने के लिए अन्य अभियानों के बारे में भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इन टीमों की पूरी गतिविधि की वीडियोग्राफी व फोटोग्राफी भी कराई गई है। इससे इसमें किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी की गुंजाइश न रहे। कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि अभियान की लगातार मॉनिटरिंग होगी। इसके अलावा कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रभाव को लेकर भी नगर निगम की ओर से तैयारी की जा रही है।

जांच में दो मरीज मिले
एनएमसीएच के माइक्रोबायोलॉजी विभाग में मंगलवार को डेंगू के लक्षण वाले 11 मरीजों के सैंपल की जांच में दो में बीमारी की पुष्टि हुई है। नोडल चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ संजय कुमार ने जानकारी दी। अस्पताल में डेंगू के लक्षण वाले मरीजों की जांच की सुविधा उपलब्ध है। अस्पताल में डेंगू के मरीजों के लिए 10 बेड हैं। वहीं श्री गुरु गोविन्द सिंह अस्पताल के अधीक्षक ने बताया कि डेंगू के मरीजों के लिए चार बेड सुरक्षित रखे गए हैं।

