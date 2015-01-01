पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य कमेटी की बैठक:महबूब आलम बने भाकपा माले विधायक दल के नेता, सत्यदेव राम उपनेता और अरुण सिंह विधानसभा में पार्टी के सचेतक

पटना/बिहारएक घंटा पहले
चौथी बार रिकाॅर्ड वोटों से जीते महबूब आलम फिर भाकपा माले विधायक दल के नेता चुने गए। दरौली से पांचवीं बार विधायक चुने गए सत्यदेव राम उपनेता और अरुण सिंह विधानसभा में पार्टी के सचेतक होंगे। मंगलवार को पार्टी की राज्य कमेटी की बैठक के दौरान विधायकों ने नेता और उपनेता का चुनाव किया। तय किया गया कि 18 नवंबर को गुलनाज के हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग पर राज्यव्यापी प्रदर्शन होगा।

महासचिव दीपंकर भट्टाचार्य ने कहा कि हमारी जीत जनता के मुद्दों पर चलाए आंदोलन की जीत है। हमें 12 सीटों पर सफलता मिली और 3 पर मामूली वोट से हारे। शिक्षा, समम्मानजक रोजगार और अन्य सवालों पर जोरदार आंदोलन चलाया जाएगा। कभी पार्टी से निकाले गए व्यक्ति को शिक्षा मंत्री बनाने की भी आलोचना की।

बैठक की अध्यक्षता पोलित ब्यूरो के सदस्य अमर ने की। राज्य सचिव कुणाल, राजाराम सिंह, धीरेन्द्र झा, रामेश्वर प्रसाद, केडी यादव, मीना तिवारी सहित सभी नवनिर्वाचित विधायक, राज्य कमेटी के सदस्य, जिला सचिव और 7 चुनाव हार गए पार्टी प्रत्याशी भी शामिल हुए। जेल में बंद रहने के कारण जीरादेई के विधायक अमरजीत कुशवाहा बैठक में शामिल नहीं हो सके।

