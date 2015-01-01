पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तफ्तीश:तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद बहन को किया था मैसेज, मैं ठीक नहीं हूं, कुछ भी अनहोनी हो सकती है

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
आदित्य जय सिंह फाइल फोटो।
  • ब्राउन शुगर से एनआईटी के पूर्ववर्ती छात्र की मौत का मामला, 4 मोबाइल जब्त

यूपी के बलिया निवासी एनआईटी के पूर्ववर्ती छात्र आदित्य जय सिंह की मौत के मामले में नया खुलासा हुआ है। उसने बुधवार की देर रात अपनी डॉक्टर बहन को वाट्सएप किया था। इसमें लिखा था कि मेरी तबीयत ठीक नहीं लग रही है। कुछ भी अनहोनी हो सकती है। इस बात की पुष्टि मृतक के एक परिजन ने भी की है। अब मामला उलझता नजर आ रहा है।

सवाल यह है कि आखिर आदित्य ने अपनी बहन को यह क्यों लिखा कि उसके साथ कुछ भी अनहोनी हो सकती है। इधर, उसके मामा सचिन राज अपने फर्द बयान में इस बात की आशंका जता चुके हैं कि उनके भांजे को षड्यंत्र के तहत नशीले पदार्थ का ओवरडोज दिया गया, जिससे उसकी मौत हुई है।

इधर, छानबीन में शेखपुरा स्थित सौरभ त्रिपाठी के कमरे से एक खाली पुड़िया मिली है। पुलिस को शक है कि पुड़िया ब्राउन शुगर की है। इसे जांच के लिए भेज दिया गया है। एयरपोर्ट थानेदार अरुण कुमार ने कहा कि हमलोग मामले की जांच में जुटे हैं। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के आने के बाद जांच की दिशा तय होगी।
आदित्य के पिता गाेंडा में इंजीनियर, बहन डाॅक्टर
आदित्य जय सिंह बलिया के मनियर गांव का रहने वाला था। उसके पिता जयराम सिंह यूपी के गोंडा स्थित एक आईटीआई में इंजीनियर हैं। आदित्य उनका इकलौता बेटा था। उनकी एक बेटी है, जो डॉक्टर है। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद जयराम सिंह बेटे का शव लेने पटना आए थे। उनकी और अन्य परिजनों की स्थिति बहुत खराब थी।

पिता बार-बार यही कह रहे थे हमसे कह कर आया था कि मार्कशीट लाने जा रहा हूं। हमें क्या पता था कि वह हम सबको छोड़कर ही चला जाएगा। मालूम हो कि राजगोपाल अभी एनआईटी में पढ़ रहा है। वहीं सौरभ त्रिपाठी कॉम्फेड में कार्यरत है। बेगूसराय का अनमोल इलेक्शन कैंपेन करने वाली एक कंपनी में काम करता है और फिलहाल बंगाल चुनाव को लेकर कोलकाता में पोस्टेड है। दो दिन पहले ही वह पटना आया था।
सुबह मुंह से निकल रहा था झाग तो डॉक्टर के पास गए

पूछताछ में आदित्य के तीनों दोस्तों ने रात में पार्टी चलने की बात को स्वीकार किया। नशे का सेवन करने की बात भी तीनों ने स्वीकारा है। तीनों ने कहा कि हमलोग देर रात सोए थे। नींद नहीं खुली। गुरुवार को जब 10 बजे उठे तो देखा कि आदित्य के मुंह और नाक से झाग चल रहा है। इसके बाद हमलोग उसे लेकर आईजीआईएमएस गए, जहां उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया।

सीडीआर खंगाल रही पुलिस, तीनों को भेजा गया जेल
पूछताछ के बाद शुक्रवार को तीनों आरोपितों पटना सिटी के राजगोपाल, अमेठी के सौरभ त्रिपाठी और बेगूसराय के अनमोल कुमार को पुलिस ने जेल भेज दिया। पुलिस ने राजगोपाल, सौरभ त्रिपाठी और अनमोल के साथ आदित्य जय सिंह का मोबाइल भी जब्त कर लिया है। तीनों के मोबाइल का सीडीआर निकाला गया है। पुलिस तीनों के मोबाइल का सीडीआर खंगाल रही है। मोबाइल की गैलरी भी खंगाली जाएगी।

मोबाइल के सीडीआर से ही स्पष्ट हो पाएगा कि आखिर चारों को ड्रग्स कहां से मिला था। पूछताछ में तीनों आरोपितों ने पुलिस से कहा कि आदित्य खुद ड्रग्स लेकर आया था। वह पहले ही कुछ सेवन कर चुका था। सौरभ के कमरे पर आने के बाद भी वह कुछ सेवन किया। देर रात तक सौरभ के कमरे पर पार्टी चली थी। इसके बाद सभी सो गए। हालांकि, अभी पुलिस तीनों की बातों पर भरोसा नहीं कर रही है। जांच जारी है।

