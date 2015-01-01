पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वापसी:जा रहे प्रवासी, ट्रेनें फुल, लेकिन पहले जैसी भीड़ नहीं

पटना14 घंटे पहले
  • पटना जंक्शन पर छठ को लेकर सुरक्षा का तगड़ा इंतजाम, लोगों से मास्क पहनने की कर रहे अपील

दूसरे राज्यों में कारोबार या नौकरी करने वाले महापर्व छठ के बाद लौटने लगे हैं। इस वजह से पटना जंक्शन, दानापुर, राजेंद्रनगर समेत अन्य स्टेशन गुलजार हैं। लेकिन, कोरोना का असर कायम है। यही वजह है कि हर बार छठ बाद ट्रेनों में जिस तरह की भीड़ होती थी, इस बार नहीं है। हालांकि वापसी की सभी ट्रेनें फुल है और 100 से ऊपर की वेटिंग है।

रविवार शाम 4:35 बजे पटना जंक्शन के चार नंबर प्लेटफॉर्म पर भागलपुर से आनंद विहार जाने वाली बिक्रमशिला एक्सप्रेस आकर रुकी। जनरल कोच में सभी सिटिंग पैसेंजर थे। जनरल से ज्यादा भीड़ स्लीपर क्लास में दिखी। जो भी हो ट्रेन के अंदर सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क की अनिवार्यता जैसी कोई बात नहीं दिखी। पटना जंक्शन के स्टेशन डॉयरेक्टर डॉ. नीलेश कुमार ने चार नंबर प्लेटफॉर्म का निरीक्षण किया और यात्रियों से सोशल डिस्टेंस मेंटेन करने के साथ मास्क लगाए रखने की अपील भी की। बताया कि छठ को लेकर राउंड ओ क्लॉक ड्यूटी लगी है।

पूर्व मध्य रेलवे के डीआईजी ने जंक्शन पर लिया सुरक्षा का जायजा
पूर्व मध्य रेलवे के डीआईजी डीके माैर्य रविवार काे पटना जंक्शन पहुंचे और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। करीब दाे घंटे तक डीआईजी माैर्य सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया से लेकर जंक्शन के सभी प्लेटफार्म पर गए और सुरक्षा काे परखा। छठ के दाैरान ट्रेनाें में जा रही भीड़ काे लेकर क्या सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है, इसका भी जांच की। बाद में वे सीसीटीवी कंट्राेल रूम में भी गए और वहां से सीसीटीवी के फुटेजाें काे देखा।

100 आरपीएफ बल तैनात
यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर 100 आरपीएफ और 60 जीआरपी के जवान लगाए गए हैं। उधर दानापुर में दिल्ली के लिए खुली जनसाधारण एक्सप्रेस के रवानगी के समय भी यात्रियों को लाइन लगाकर स्टेशन के अंदर दाखिल कराया गया। करीब 400 यात्रियों ने यहां से यात्रा की शुरुआत की। अभी पटना जंक्शन से करीब 100 ट्रेनें गुजरती हैं। इनमें 66 मेल-एक्सप्रेस, 22 लोकल ट्रेनें और 11 मालगाड़ी हैं। इस तरह प्रति दिन करीब 70 हजार यात्री ट्रेनों पर चढ़ते-उतरते हैं। पहले ट्रेनों की संख्या प्रतिदिन 150 से अधिक और यात्रियों की संख्या 4 लाख होती थी।

