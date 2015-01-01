पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Minister Belle Restoration Of Teachers Is A Priority, Just Take Convenience And Do Not Teach It Will Not Work

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काेराेना की स्थिति सामान्य रहने पर ही खुलेंगे स्कूल:मंत्री बाेले- शिक्षकों की बहाली प्राथमिकता, सिर्फ सुविधा लें और पढ़ाएं नहीं यह नहीं चलेगा

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डॉ. अशोक चौधरी ने कहा कि प्राथमिक से लेकर हाईस्कूल में शिक्षकों की बहाली पहली प्राथमिकता होगी। बहाली प्रक्रिया चल रही है। अगले 6 से 8 माह में रिक्त पदों पर बहाली कर ली जाएगी। शिक्षकों के रिक्त पदों की समीक्षा की जाएगी। स्कूलों में साढ़े तीन लाख से अधिक नियोजित शिक्षक हैं। पिछले पांच-छह साल में इनके वेतन और सुविधा में काफी वृद्धि हुई है।

शिक्षकों को लगभग दो करोड़ बच्चों को गुणवत्तापूर्ण पढ़ाई देने की भी जिम्मेदारी है। सिर्फ सुविधा लें और पढ़ाएं नहीं, यह नहीं चलेगा। कोरोना से बच्चों को बचाना जरूरी है। दिल्ली सहित विभिन्न राज्यों में कोरोना का द्वितीय वेब आ गया है। कोरोना की स्थिति सामान्य रहने पर ही स्कूल खुलेंगे। सोमवार को शिक्षा मंत्री का कार्यभार संभालने के बाद वे मीडिया से बात कर रहे थे।

सरकारी की अपेक्षा निजी स्कूलाें में पढ़ाई बेहतर

मंत्री ने कहा कि लगभग 14 लाख बच्चे ड्राॅप आउट हो रहे हैं। इसे शून्य करना है। कोरोना के कारण बच्चों की पढ़ाई बाधित नहीं हो, इसके लिए ई लर्निंग पर फोकस किया जा रहा है। स्कूल बंद रहने के बाद भी निजी स्कूल प्रबंधन अभिभावकों से ट्यूशन फीस के साथ ही परिवहन और अन्य फीस वसूल रहे हैं। क्या इस पर कोई कार्रवाई होगी?

इस पर मंत्री ने कहा निजी स्कूल सरकारी की तुलना में अधिक गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा दे रहे हैं। लेकिन वे अभिभावकों से गलत फीस नहीं ले सकते। शिक्षकों को भी निजी स्कूल वेतन दे। इसकी समीक्षा की जाएगी। प्रधान सचिव संजय कुमार, अपर सचिव गिरिवर दयाल सिंह, विशेष सचिव सतीश चंद्र झा, उच्च शिक्षा निदेशक डॉ. रेखा कुमारी, निदेशक प्रशासन सुशील कुमार, ओएसडी विनोदानंद झा सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें