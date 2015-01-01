पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा:चुनाव हारे मंत्री-विधायकों ने नीतीश को बताया, लोजपा ने कैसे बिगाड़ा खेल

पटना14 मिनट पहले
  • कई क्षेत्रों में बसपा व रालोसपा के चलते छितराए वोट पर भी चर्चा चली

विधानसभा चुनाव हारे खासकर जदयू के मंत्री व विधायकों ने इसके कारणों से मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को वाकिफ कराया। सब, शुक्रवार को प्रदेश जदयू कार्यालय में मुख्यमंत्री से मुखातिब थे। मुख्यमंत्री, चुनाव के फीडबैक के साथ बधाई भी लेते-देते रहे। बतकही में हार के खास कारण में लोजपा का कारनामा चिह्नित किया गया।

जदयू के कई नेताओं का आग्रह रहा कि चाहे जैसे हो, जो भी स्वरूप हो, लोजपा को उसके किए की सजा जरूर मिलनी चाहिए। कृष्णनंदन वर्मा, रमेश ऋषिदेव, संतोष निराला (तीनों मंत्री) आदि से मुख्यमंत्री ने देर तक चर्चा की। बातचीत की लाइनें मुख्यत: हार के कारणों से जुड़े मसलों की ही रही। मुख्यमंत्री को विस्तार से बताया गया कि कैसे विशेषकर लोजपा, आम लोगों के बीच भ्रम फैलाने में सफल रही?

इसको रोकने का किया गया उपाय जमीन पर उतना असरदार नहीं रहा, जितना होना चाहिए था। कई क्षेत्रों में बसपा व रालोसपा के चलते छितरा गए वोटों पर भी बात हुई। बातचीत में माना गया कि ये वोट वस्तुत: जदयू (एनडीए) के लिए थे, जो भ्रम की स्थिति के चलते दूसरे पालों में चले गए। इस दौरान पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव (संगठन) आरसीपी सिंह, पार्टी के प्रदेश कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष डॉ.अशोक चौधरी, विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष रहे विजय कुमार चौधरी आदि भी मौजूद थे। मुख्यमंत्री ने वरीय भाजपा नेता राणा रणधीर, विनोद नारायण झा, प्रमोद कुमार (सभी मंत्री) को बधाई दी।

