आरोप-प्रत्यारोप:मोदी बोले- रंगदारी-रंगबाजी तो जंगलराज की देन, वो बिहार को ललचाई नजरों से देख रहे

पटना22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंगलवार को चुनाव सभा के दौरान मोदी के साथ मंच पर ललन सिंह, बाबू लाल मरांडी, सांसद प्रदीप सिंह और अश्वनी चौबे।
  • पीएम मोदी ने फारबिसगंज और सहरसा में विपक्ष को फिर जंगलराज पर घेरा
  • आज लोकतंत्र के पर्व में लोगों का हक जीत रहा है

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के निशाने पर लालू-राबड़ी सरकार रही। उन्होंने तेजस्वी यादव और महागठबंधन को भी निशाना बनाया। अपने फारबिसगंज और सहरसा की सभा में उनपर जमकर बरसे। उन्होंने कहा कि जंगलराज वाले बिहार की सत्ता के फिर से ललचायी नजरों से देख रहे हैं। बिहार को जमकर लूटने के बाद भी इनका मन नहीं भरा है, इनके अंदर अभी भी लालच हैं।

ये सिर्फ अपने और अपने परिवार की ही सोचते हैं। पर, बिहार की जनता देख रही है कि बिहार के हित में कौन काम कर सकता है। किसे बिहार की चिंता है, कौन उनकी फिक्र कर सकता है। यही कारण है कि आज बिहार में परिवारवाद, रंगदारी, रंगबाजी, अहंकार, घोटाला और गुंडागर्दी हार रही है जबकि विकास, विश्वास, परिश्रम जीत रहा है। कानून का राज वापस लाने वालों की जीत हो रही है। लोगों का हक जीत रहा है। पीएम ने कहा कि बिहार के लोग जंगलराज के वो दिन अबतक नहीं भूले हैं जब चुनाव को भी मजाक बना दिया गया था। चुनाव का मतलब ही हिंसा, हत्या, बूथ कैप्चरिंग था। गरीबों से वोट देने का अधिकार भी छीन रखा था। वोट की लूट होती थी। इनके नाम से जंगलराज वाले खुद वोट डाल देते थे।

पहले गरीबों का वोट लूटा, फिर गरीबों को ही लूट लिया। एनडीए ने गरीबों-वंचितों, दलितों, पिछड़ों-अति पिछड़ों को उनका मताधिकार सुनिश्चित किया। यदि गरीबों-वंचितों को मतदान का अधिकार सुनिश्चित नहीं हो पाता तो गरीब का बेटा आज प्रधानमंत्री नहीं बन पाता। गरीबों को अपना अधिकार मिला और गरीब ने देश की कमान भी संभाली।
निर्भय होकर लोग अब रात को भी सड़कों पर निकल रहे हैं

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि आज देर रात तक सड़कें, बाजार आबाद रहती हैं। लोगों में असुरक्षा का कोई भाव नहीं। निर्भय और भयमुक्त होकर लोग जी रहे हैं। अराजकता का दौर बिहार पीछे छोड़ चुका है।बीते डेढ़ दशक में बिहार ने जंगलराज के अंधेरे से निकल कर दौड़ना शुरु किया है, यह दशक अब उसकी आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने वाला होगा।

गांवों में बिजली पहुंची, अब 24 घंटे बिजली पहुंचायी जाएगी। हर घर शौचालय बना, अब हर किसी को पक्का मकान मिलेगा। सड़कें बनी, अब एयरपोर्ट, वाटरपोर्ट का समय है। बिहार नयी उड़ान के लिए तैयार है। डबल इंजन की सरकार बिहार को विकास के शीर्ष पर ले जाने को तैयार है। पर, बिहार का समुचित विकास तभी हो सकता है जब केन्द्र और राज्य दोनों में एनडीए की सरकार हो।

विपक्ष को घेरा और अपना रोडमैप जनता के सामने रखा

  • परिवारवाद, रंगदारी, रंगबाज़ी, गुंडागर्दी हार रही, विकास, परिश्रम और क़ानून का राज जीत रहा है
  • जंगलराज कोई नहीं भूल सकता, चुनाव को भी मज़ाक़ बना दिया था
  • आज बिहार में एयरपोर्ट, सड़क, पुल और बिजली पहुंच चुकी है...बिहार के लोग नई उड़ान के लिए तैयार हैं
  • डबल इंजन की सरकार विकास के नए आयाम लिखने को तैयार है

अब सकारात्मक हो रही है अपने बिहार की पहचान

इतिहास गवाह है, बिहार में सामर्थ्य की कोई कमी नहीं है। यह उर्जावान प्रदेश है। बिहार अब फिर से जंगलराज में लौटना नहीं चाहता। लोग बिहार की रफ्तार को आगे और बढ़ाना चाहते हैं। पहले बिहार की पहचान नकारात्मकता से होती थी, अब बिहार की पहचान बदल रही है। बिहार के लोग पुराने दौर में वापस नहीं जाना चाहते।

लालटेन युग से एलईडी में पहुंच गया है प्रदेश

बिहार की प्रतिभा का लोहा दुनिया मानती है। बिहार के युवाओं में अपार क्षमता है। उनको सुविधा मिले, संसाधन मिले तो वे देश की तस्वीर बदल सकते हैं। बिहार आधुनिकता की ओर कदम बढ़ा चुका है, वह लालटेन युग में अब लौटना नहीं चाहता। मोदी ने कहा कि अब दोबारा लालटेन युग में कोई नहीं जाना चाहता है।

