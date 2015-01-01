पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डिप्टी सीएम बोले:शहरी निकायों की प्रमंडलीय स्तर पर भी अब मॉनिटरिंग, नोडल अफसर तैनात होंगे

पटना2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डिप्टी सीएम और नगर विकास एवं आवास मंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने कहा कि राज्य के शहरी निकायों की अब प्रमंडलीय स्तर पर भी मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी। रविवार को उन्होंने विभाग का कार्यभार संभालने के साथ ही विभागीय सचिव को निर्देश दिया कि राज्य के 9 प्रमंडलों में एक-एक नोडल अफसर तैनात किए जाएं।

ये अधिकारी अपने प्रमंडल के अंतर्गत आने वाले जिलों के सभी शहरी निकायों की दैनिक गतिविधि और विकास कार्यों की सूक्ष्म मॉनिटरिंग करेंगे और सीधे राज्य मुख्यालय को रिपोर्ट करेंगे। प्रमंडलीय स्तर पर ही उन्होंने शहरी निकायों के जनप्रतिनिधियों और विधायकों-विधानपार्षदों की बैठक नियमित करने का सुझाव दिया ताकि संवादहीनता दूर की जा सके।

मंत्री ने विभाग में चलाए जा रहे सभी योजनाओं का पीपीटी प्रजेंटेशन देखा और पटना नगर निगम की समस्याओं को लेकर अलग से बैठक करने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि सीवरेज और ड्रेनेज सिस्टम को कैसे हमेशा दुरुस्त रखा जाए इस पर विभाग और सभी शहरी निकायों के अधिकारियों को विशेष नजर रखनी होगी।

कामधेनु आयोग के गठन की मांग
भाजपा नेताओं का एक शिष्टमंडल रविवार को उपमुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद से मिला और उनसे राज्य कामधेनु आयोग के गठन की मांग की। शिष्टमंडल में संजीव कुमार मिश्र, विपिन भारती, रत्नेश आनंद, सरदार हरजीत सिंह व राजकुमार सिंह शामिल थे। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में गोवंश के संरक्षण, संवर्द्धन और विकास के लिए राष्ट्रीय कामधेनु आयोग की स्थापना की गई है। इसी तर्ज पर राज्य में भी आयोग बनाने की आवश्यकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें