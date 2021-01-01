पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • More 45710 Days Of Corona Vaccine Were Given To Patna District, 4931 Vaccine Has Been Applied So Far

वैक्सीनेशन अभियान:पटना जिले को कोरोना टीका के और 45710 डाेज दिए गए, अब तक 4931 ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

पटना38 मिनट पहले
पटना को और 45710 डाेज कोरोना वैक्सीन मिली है। शनिवार से इंदिरा गांधी हृदय रोग संस्थान समेत 16 सरकारी अस्पतालों में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीका लगेगा। दानापुर, पालीगंज, मसौढ़ी और बाढ़ अनुमंडल अस्पताल में भी टीका लगेगा। डीआईओ डॉ. एसपी विनायक ने बताया कि अबतक 5011 स्वास्थ्यकर्मी टीका लगवा चुके हैं। किसी ने मेजर साइड इफेक्ट की शिकायत नहीं की है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जल्द ही कुछ प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में भी टीकाकरण की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इसके लिए शहर के 22 प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों काे प्रशिक्षण दिया जा चुका है। साेमवार काे एनएमसीएच में 140, पीएमसीएच में 120, आईजीआईएमएस में 125 और पटना एम्स में 100 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने टीका लगवाया।

39 काेराेना मरीज मिले
पटना जिले में सोमवार को 39 काेराेना मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में संक्रमिताें की संख्या 52010 हो गई है। इनमें 50760 ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अभी 842 एक्टिव केस हैं। एम्स में पूर्वी चंपारण के राज किशोर प्रसाद, साेनपुर के विजय कुमार और कदमकुआं की पार्वती सरावगी की मौत हो गई।

