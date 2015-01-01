पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रेलवे:दिवाली और छठ पर्व को लेकर दो दर्जन से अधिक ट्रेनों का परिचालन

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिवाली व महापर्व छठ पूजा के दौरान यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए पूर्व मध्य रेल क्षेत्राधिकार से दो दर्जन से अधिक पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन किया जा रहा है। पूर्व मध्य रेल के सीपीआरओ राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि जरूरत के अनुसार और स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन किया जाएगा। रेलवे की पूरी कोशिश है कि जो भी यात्री इन त्योहारों में अपने घर आना चाहते हैं, उन्हें किसी तरह की असुविधा नहीं हो। बताया कि ये सभी स्पेशल ट्रेनें पूर्णतः आरक्षित हैं।

इन ट्रेनों का हो रहा परिचालन, सभी पूरी तरह से आरक्षित हैं
07003/04 हैदराबाद-रक्सौल-हैदराबाद, 07009/10 हैदराबाद-दरभंगा-हैदराबाद, 05251/05252 दरभंगा-जलंधर कैंट-दरभंगा, 03255/03256 पाटलिपुत्र-चंडीगढ़-पाटलिपुत्र, 02355/02356 पटना-जम्मूतवी-पटना, 03259/03260 पटना-सीएसएमटी मुंबई-पटना, 02395/02396 राजेन्द्रनगर-अजमेर-राजेन्द्रनगर, 02577/02578 दरभंगा-मैसूर-दरभंगा, 03251/03252 पाटलिपुत्र-यशवंतपुर-पाटलिपुत्र, 02397 व 02398 गया-नई दिल्ली-गया, 02352/02351 राजेन्द्रनगर-हावड़ा-राजेन्द्र नगर, 02545/02546 रक्सौल-लोकमान्य तिलक-रक्सौल, 03305 धनबाद-गया इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस, 03356 गया-किउल मेमू, 03355 किउल-गया मेमू, 08623/08624 इस्लामपुर-हटिया-इस्लामपुर, 08625/08626 पूर्णिया कोर्ट-हटिया-पूर्णिया कोर्ट, 08183/08184 दानापुर-टाटा-दानापुर, 03329 धनबाद-पटना, 03330 पटना-धनबाद स्पेशल, 03347 बरकाकाना-पटना, 03348 पटना-बरकाकाना, 03349 सिंगरौली-पटना, 03350 पटना-सिंगरौली, 05284 जयनगर-मनिहारी, 05283 मनिहारी-जयनगर, 03288 राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल-दुर्ग, 03287 दुर्ग-राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल, 02363 पटना-रांची, 02364 रांची-पटना, 04434/04433 आनंद विहार टर्मिनल-जयनगर, 04436/36 आनंद विहार टर्मिनल-सहरसा, 04004/03 पटना-नई दिल्ली, 04304 हरिद्वार-सहरसा, 04438 आनंद विहार टर्मिनल-सहरसा, 04502 सहारनपुर-मुजफ्फरपुर, 08255 रांची-पटना सुपरफास्ट, 03055 हावड़ा-बेतिया पूजा स्पेशल।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें