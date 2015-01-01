पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फर्जी सीबीआई अधिकारियों से सावधान:एमपी का गिरोह सीबीआई अफसर बन पटना में महिलाओं और बुजुर्गों से कर रहा ठगी

पटना14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीबीआई के नकली अधिकारी हैदर और उसके पास से बरामद सामान।
  • यूपी में दबिश बढ़ी तो बिहार आ गया गिरोह
  • मध्यप्रदेश के पिपरिया का रहने वाला है मुख्य आरोपी

फर्जी सीबीआई अधिकारी बनकर राजधानी की महिलाओं और बुजुर्गों से ठगी करने वाले शातिर हैदर अली को पूछताछ के बाद मंगलवार को जेल भेज दिया गया। हैदर अली मध्य प्रदेश के पिपरिया का रहने वाला है। उसके साथ तीन और शातिर थे, जो पुलिस और स्थानीय लोगों को चकमा देकर फरार हो गए।

आसिफ, सुहैल सहित तीनों एमपी के पिपरिया का ही रहने वाला है। पुलिस को पूछताछ में हैदर ने उनलोगों के बारे में बताया। तीनों फरार शातिरों की तलाश में गांधी मैदान थाने की पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है। एग्जीबिशन रोड और उसके आसपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज को भी खंगाला जा रहा है। थानेदार रंजीत वत्स ने कहा कि तीनों फरार शातिरों की तलाश में छापेमारी की जा रही है।

कई राज्यों में एक्टिव है गैंग, बाइक से ही यूपी से आ गया था पटना, महिलाएं भी रही हैं इनके निशाने पर

हैदर ने पूछताछ में पुलिस को बताया कि उसका गैंग बिहार यूपी सहित कई राज्यों में इस तरह की ठगी करता है। उसने पुलिस को बताया कि पटना में उसका गैंग बीते 10 दिनों से है। वे कई महिलाओं से ठगी कर चुके हैं। पटना से पहले वह यूपी में ठगी कर रहे थे। वहां जब पुलिस सख्ती की तो चारों बाइक से पटना आ गए।

यहां सभी होटल में रहते थे और घूम-घूमकर ठगी करते थे। हैदर के पास से एक सीबीआई का फर्जी आईकार्ड भी मिला। कार्ड में हैदर की तस्वीर है और नाम विक्रम गोस्वामी लिखा हुआ है। कार्ड के अनुसार विक्रम गोस्वामी सीबीआई में स्पेशल ऑफिसर हैं। पूछताछ में हैदर ने कहा कि लोगों को ठगने और पुलिस से बचने के लिए सीबीआई के फर्जी कार्ड का इस्तेमाल करता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें