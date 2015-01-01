पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तेजस्वी पर आरोप:मुकेश सहनी ने तेजस्वी पर बोला हमला, कहा- पीठ में छुरा घोंपा, अब डिप्टी सीएम का दे रहे हैं ऑफर

पटना14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एनडीए के घटक दलों की औपचारिक बैठक शुक्रवार को हुई। वीआईपी का प्रतिनिधित्व खुद अध्यक्ष मुकेश सहनी ने किया।

वीआईपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मुकेश सहनी ने महागठबंधन के नेता तेजस्वी यादव पर हमला बोला। कहा- जब उनको मौका मिला था, तो उन्होंने मेरे पीठ में छुरा घोंपा। अब खुद मुख्यमंत्री बनने के लिए थाली में उपमुख्यमंत्री का पद लेकर ऑफर कर रहे हैं। मुकेश सहनी ने कहा कि धोखा देने वाले तेजस्वी यादव के साथ कोई नहीं रह सकता हैं। वीआईपी एनडीए के साथ हैं। मुझे कोई फंसा नहीं सकता है। क्योंकि मैं खुद मल्लाह हैं। मल्लाह जाल में फंसाना नहीं, फंसाना जानता है।

बैठक में शामिल हुए सहनी, वीआईपी को भी मंत्री पद मिलने की संभावना

एनडीए के घटक दलों की औपचारिक बैठक शुक्रवार को हुई। वीआईपी का प्रतिनिधित्व खुद अध्यक्ष मुकेश सहनी ने किया। इस चुनाव में खुद पार्टी अध्यक्ष तो चुनाव हार गए, लेकिन उनके चार विधायक निर्वाचित हुए हैं। मंत्री बनने के सवाल पर सहनी ने कहा कि इसका फैसला मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को करना हैं। उनका जो भी निर्णय होगा वह मान्य होगा। मंत्रीमंडल में वीआईपी को भी प्रतिनिधत्व मिलने की संभावना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें