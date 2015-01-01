पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्थायी समिति की बैठक:कूड़े से प्लास्टिक-लोहा निकाल 860 रुपए प्रति घनफीट बेचेगा नगर निगम

पटना38 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • बैरियाचक में जमा कचरा हटेगा, जो बचेगा उसका खाद बनाने में होगा इस्तेमाल, होगी आमदनी

मौर्यालोक स्थित नगर निगम मुख्यालय में शुक्रवार को आयाेजित स्थायी समिति की बैठक में बैरियाचक में डंप कूड़े के निस्तारण, होल्डिंग टैक्स, सड़कों को ग्रीन वेल्ट में बदलने, रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन के अवधि विस्तार, निगमकर्मियाें के एसीपी निर्धारण, तीन शॉपिंग मॉल के निर्माण के लिए नए सिरे से टेंडर सहित 14 मुद्दों काे स्वीकृति दी गई। बैरियाचक में डंप कूड़ा बड़ी समस्या बन गई है।

इससे लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। कूड़े से प्लास्टिक, लोहे, लकड़ी सहित दूसरी चीजों को अलग किया जाएगा। इसे निगम 860 रुपए प्रति घनफीट के हिसाब से बेचेगा। इसका इस्तेमाल कंपनियां सामान बनाने में करेंगी। बाकी कचरे से खाद बनेगी।

पटना को ग्रीन बेल्ट में बदलेगा रिजर्व बैंक'

पटना में 2700 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क है। इसमें लगभग 300 किलोमीटर मुख्य और प्रधान सड़कें हैं। रिजर्व बैंक पटना की सड़कों को गोद लेगा। वह डिवाइडर के साथ ही आसपास की खाली जगहों पर पौधरोपण और उनकी देखभाल करेगा।

इससे पटना में हरियाली बढ़ने के साथ ही सड़कों के आसपास गंदगी पर रोक लगेगी। रिजर्व बैंक काे इसके लिए एनओसी दे दिया गया। जनवरी से पौधारोपण की शुरुआत हाेगी।

जीविका सदस्यों को निगम देगा जमीन

जीविका से जुड़े सदस्यों को उनके द्वारा बनाए गए माल को बेचने के लिए कहीं जगह नहीं मिलती है। इसको लेकर जीविका के सदस्यों ने कई बार निगम से गुहार लगाई थी। नगर निगम उन्हें जमीन उपलब्ध कराएगा, जहां वे घरों में बनाए गए सामान को बेच सकेंगे। इसके साथ ही बैठक में होल्डिंग टैक्स वसूलने वाली कंपनी स्पैरो की कार्यावधि वर्ष 2022 तक बढ़ा दी। साथ ही मौर्यालोक के चारों तरफ चारदीवारी और नए गेट के निर्माण किया जाएगा।

