सफाई बड़ी चुनौती:सभी घरों तक नहीं पहुंच पा रही नगर निगम की कचरा कलेक्शन टीम

पटना3 घंटे पहले
  • छठ पर्व के मौके पर लोगों के सहयोग से गलियों को भी स्वच्छ बनाने में मिली कामयाबी, इसे बरकरार रखना चुनौती

छठ के बाद शहर को साफ रखने की चुनौती पटना नगर निगम के सामने है। छठ पर्व के दौरान शहर की तमाम गलियों व मुहल्लों को आम लोगों ने भी सहयोग देकर साफ करा दिया। अब इस सफाई व्यवस्था को बरकरार रख पाना मुश्किल होने वाला है। इसका कारण निगम की सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए किए गए इंतजामों का पूरा नहीं होना है। एक बार फिर हर मुहल्ले के हर घर से कूड़ा उठाव का कार्य नियमित तौर पर पूरा नहीं कराया जा रहा है। इससे एक बार फिर सड़कों पर कूड़ा जमने जैसी स्थिति उत्पन्न हो सकती है।

पटना नगर निगम की ओर से राजधानी को साफ करने की योजना तो तैयार की गई, लेकिन इन योजनाओं को अमली जामा पहनाने में अब तक कामयाबी नहीं मिल पाई है। सबसे पहले लोगों को सफाई की आदत विकसित करने के लिए हर दिन निर्धारित समय पर कूड़ा उठाव की व्यवस्था को लागू कराना है।

इस योजना को लागू कराने के लिए निगम प्रशासन की ओर से वार्ड के सफाई निरीक्षक के नेतृत्व में सफाई व्यवस्था की जांच कराने का निर्णय लिया गया। लेकिन, निरीक्षण नियमित तौर पर नहीं हो पाता है। इसके अलावा सफाई वाहन पर जिस प्वाइंट पर कूड़ा से भर जाते हैं, वहीं पर कूड़ा का उठाव बंद हो जाता है। और कई घरों से कूड़ा नहीं उठाया जाता है। इसके साथ ही कूड़ा डंपिंग की व्यवस्था भी बड़ी चुनौती बनी हुई है।

कचरा उठाव के लिए वाहनों की संख्या में अबतक नहीं हो पाई वृद्धि

सफाई वाहनों की संख्या में वृद्धि नहीं हो पाई है। पटना नगर निगम के सभी 75 वार्डों के लिए 375 टीपर की व्यवस्था की गई है। एक वार्ड में पांच टीपर की व्यवस्था है। पांच टीपर से पूरे वार्ड से कूड़ा का उठाव अब संभव नहीं दिख रहा है। एक टीपर के खराब होने के बाद पूरे वार्ड की सफाई व्यवस्था में उलट-पलट हो जाती है।

मेयर सीता साहू की ओर से ओपन टीपर को क्लोज टीपर में बदलने की योजना पर कार्य का निर्देश दिया गया था, लेकिन उसमें सफलता नहीं मिल सकी है। माना जा रहा है कि अब निगम प्रशासन की ओर से सफाई वाहनों की वार्डों में उपलब्धता को लेकर विशेष रूप से काम किया जाएगा। नगर आयुक्त हिमांशु शर्मा ने सफाई व्यवस्था को बेहतर बनाने की दिशा में लगातार काम किए जाने की जरूरत बताई है। इसको लेकर योजनाओं को अब जमीन पर उतारने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

