गिरफ्तारी:वर्षों से फरार चल रहे हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार

गोरौल37 मिनट पहले
गोरौल थाना क्षेत्र के पिरोई गांव से एक हत्यारोपी को गोरौल पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर आज जेल भेज दिया है । जानकारी अनुसार गोरौल थाना क्षेत्र के पिरोई गांव में वर्ष 2020 में आपसी विवाद को लेकर एक व्यक्ति की पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई थी । इस संबंध में गोरौल पुलिस ने वर्ष 2020 में कांड संख्या 144 दर्ज की थी । आरोपित पिरोई गांव निवासी रूपेश कुमार इस मामले में करीब डेढ़ वर्षो से पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार चल रहा था । पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर आरोपित को गिरफ्तार कर लिया ।

