पटना का एक्यूआई 252, मुजफ्फरपुर का 224:पटना की हवा हुई खराब मुजफ्फरपुर दूसरे स्थान पर

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
राजधानी में फिर से वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ने लगा है। साेमवार काे पटना में मुजफ्फरपुर से अधिक एक्यूआई लेवल रहा। पटना के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में वायु प्रदूषण लेवल बढ़ गया है। सबसे अधिक प्रदूषण तारामंडल क्षेत्र में है। सबसे एक्यूआई लेवल बीआईटी मेसरा के आस-पास है। सोमवार को पटना के एवरेज एक्यूआई लेवल 252 रहा, जबकि मुजफ्फरपुर का 224 रहा।

वहीं गया का एक्यूआई लेवल 107 रहा। सेंट्रल पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड का मानक कहता है कि 101 से 200 के बीच एक्यूआई लेवल सामान्य तथा 201 से 300 के बीच खराब माना जाता है। अगर एक्यूआई लेवल 201 से अधिक है तो लोगों के स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा असर पड़ेगा।

