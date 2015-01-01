पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटना जिले की 14 सीटों का गणित:नंदकिशोर लगातार 7वीं बार विजयी, संजीव चौरसिया सबसे अधिक और ज्ञानेंद्र ज्ञानू सबसे कम वोट से जीते

पटना10 मिनट पहले
  • राजद ने 6, भाजपा ने 5, माले ने 2 व कांग्रेस को 1 सीट पर मिली कामयाबी, जदयू का खाता भी नहीं खुल पाया

(राकेश रंजन) विधानसभा चुनाव-2020 में भले ही एनडीए राज्यभर में आगे रहा, लेकिन पटना के 14 विधानसभा क्षेत्राें में महागठबंधन की बढ़त रही। एनडीए को 5, जबकि महागठबंधन को 9 सीटों पर जीत मिली। 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में राजद और जदयू के साथ रहने के बावजूद महागठबंधन को 6 सीटें ही मिली थीं।

एनडीए का 7 सीटों पर कब्जा था। हालांकि इस बार राजद के टिकट पर जीत हासिल करने वाले मोकामा के अनंत सिंह पिछली बार निर्दलीय जीते थे। नंदकिशोर यादव पटना सिटी से लगातार सातवीं बार जीते। दीघा से लगातार दूसरी बार जीतने वाले भाजपा के संजीव चौरसिया ने इसबार 46073 वोट के अंतर से सबसे बड़ी जीत हासिल की है।

बाढ़ में जीत का अंतर सबसे कम रहा। यहां से भाजपा के ज्ञानेंद्र कुमार सिंह 10240 वोट से जीते। ऐसा पहली बार हुआ जब पटना जिले में दो सीटों पर भाकपा माले की जीत हुई। इससे पहले 2005 के फरवरी और नवंबर में हुए चुनाव में पालीगंज सीट से माले के एनके नंदा ने जीत दर्ज की थी। जदयू को पटना में एक भी सीट नहीं मिली। जदयू ने मोकामा, मसौढ़ी, फुलवारी और पालीगंज में उम्मीदवार उतारा था।

254 में से 225 उम्मीदवारों की जमानत जब्त

पहले चरण की पांच सीटों में पालीगंज में माले के संदीप सौरभ, बिक्रम में कांग्रेस के सिद्धार्थ सौरव, मसौढ़ी में राजद की रेखा देवी, मोकामा में राजद के अनंत सिंह और बाढ़ में भाजपा के ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह ज्ञानू को जीत मिली। 2015 के चुनाव में पालीगंज सीट राजद के खाते में थी, जहां से जयवर्धन यादव ने जीत हासिल की थी।

इस बार चुनाव की घोषणा से पहले ही जयवर्धन पाला बदलकर जदयू में शामिल हो गए थे। महागठबंधन ने यह सीट माले के खाते में दे दी और एनडीए में भी यह सीट भाजपा की न रहकर जदयू की हो गई। 2010 के चुनाव में भाजपा से पालीगंज से विधायक बनी उषा विद्यार्थी इसबार लोजपा से मैदान में थीं और उन्होंने जदयू को हराने में अहम भूमिका निभाई। दूसरे चरण में भी मनेर, दानापुर, फुलवारी, फतुहा और बख्तियारपुर में महागठबंधन को जीत मिली, जबकि एनडीए को पटना साहिब, कुम्हरार, दीघा और बांकीपुर से संतोष करना पड़ा। इसबार पटना से तीन नए चेहरे विधानसभा पहुंचेंगे। इनमें दानापुर से रीतलाल यादव, पालीगंज से संदीप सौरभ और नौबतपुर से गोपाल रविदास हैं।

