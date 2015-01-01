पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटाखे बैन:पटना में 30 तक पटाखे बेचने व फोड़ने पर रोक, एनजीटी ने प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए 122 शहरों में लगाया प्रतिबंध

पटना40 मिनट पहले
  • गया और मुजफ्फरपुर में भी पूरी तरह बैन

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) ने दिवाली पर विषैली हवा को नियंत्रित करने के लिए सोमवार को सख्त फैसला किया है।

उसने 10 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक बिहार के पटना, मुजफ्फरपुर, गया, दिल्ली-एनसीआर के साथ उन सभी शहरों/कस्बों में पटाखे बेचने और इस्तेमाल पर राेक लगा दी है, जहां पिछले साल नवंबर में हवा विषैली थी।

फैसले को लेकर एनजीटी अध्यक्ष जस्टिस एके गोयल ने कहा, हमारे देश में खुशी जाहिर करने के लिए पटाखे जलाए जाते हैं, न कि किसी की मौत या बीमारियों का जश्न मनाने के लिए। कोरोनाकाल में पटाखे जलाने पर प्रदूषण बढ़ेगा, तो संक्रमण का खतरा भी। इसे अनदेखा नहीं कर सकते।

केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने सबसे प्रदूषित 122 शहरों के नाम एनजीटी को देकर पटाखों की बिक्री रोकने की सिफारिश की थी।

एनजीटी बोला - लोगों को ताजी हवा में सांस लेने का हक

प्रदूषण और पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक लगाने की मांग को लेकर दायर याचिकाओं पर संज्ञान लेते हुए एनजीटी सुनवाई कर रहा है। जस्टिस गाेयल ने ये भी कहा कि लोग ताजी हवा में सांस लेने के हकदार हैं।

व्यावसायिक गतिविधियां बंद होने के डर से लोगों को ताजी हवा से वंचित नहीं किया जा सकता। अधिकारी कार्रवाई नहीं करते हैं तो अदालतों को अपने अधिकार का उपयोग करना होगा।

आयोग ने कहा - मानक को सख्ती से लागू करने की जरूरत
प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर गठित आयोग ने कहा है कि दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मौजूदा कानूनों और प्रदूषण के रोकथाम निर्देशों के साथ मानक प्रक्रियाओं को सख्ती से लागू करने की जरूरत है।

ऐसा करके ही प्रदूषण को कम किया जा सकेगा। बता दें कि दिल्ली में स्मॉग की जद में है। वहां लगातार पांचवें दिन हालात खतरनाक रहे और कई क्षेत्रों में तो दृश्यता घटकर 400 मीटर रह गई।

