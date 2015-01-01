पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बढ़ेगी स्पीड:झाझा-डीडीयू के बीच नौ ट्रेनों की बढ़ी रफ्तार, 130 किमी की स्पीड से चलेंगी

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

राजधानी और संपूर्ण क्रांति के बाद अब झाझा से पटना के रास्ते पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन के बीच और नौ ट्रेनों की रफ्तार बढ़ गई है। ये ट्रेनें पहले 110 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से चलती थीं, अब 130 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से चलेंगी। इससे इन ट्रेनों के समय पालन में सुधार होगा और यात्री अपने गंतव्य तक जल्दी पहुंच सकेंगे।

सीपीआरओ राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि पूर्व मध्य रेल द्वारा यात्री सुविधाओं में वृद्धि के साथ-साथ रेल क्षमता में वृद्धि और आधारभूत संरचना के विकास से जुड़े कार्यों को क्रमवार पूरा किया जा रहा है। इसी क्रम में झाझा-पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय रेलखंड पर चलने वाली नौ और ट्रेनों की अधिकतम गतिसीमा में वृद्धि की गई है।

इस तरह दानापुर मंडल में अब 21 ट्रेनों का परिचालन अधिकतम 130 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की गति से किया जा सकेगा। इससे पहले दानापुर मंडल की 12 ट्रेनों की गति सीमा में वृद्धि की जा चुकी है।

कई अन्य रूटाें पर भी बढ़ाई गई है स्पीड

पूर्व मध्य रेल द्वारा पिछले दिनों कई महत्वपूर्ण रेलखंडों पर ट्रेनों की गतिसीमा में वृद्धि की जा चुकी है। इनमें दौरम मधेपुरा से मुरलीगंज तक गति सीमा 50 किमी प्रति घंटा से बढ़ाकर 100 किमी, मुरलीगंज से बनमनखी तक 75 किमी प्रति घंटा से बढ़ाकर 100 किमी प्रति घंटा और बनमनखी से पूर्णिया कोर्ट तक ट्रेनों की गति सीमा 60 किमी प्रति घंटा से बढ़ाकर 100 किमी प्रति घंटा किया गया है।

इसके अलावा धनबाद से ग्रैंडकाॅर्ड रेलखंड होते हुए पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन वाया गया की ओर जाने वाली ट्रेनों की गति सीमा में भी वृद्धि की गई है। इसी तरह सोनपुर मंडल के बरौनी-कटिहार रेलखंड के कुरसेला और काढ़ागोला रोड स्टेशनों के बीच डाउन लाइन पर ट्रेनों की अधिकतम गति को बढ़ाते हुए 70 किमी प्रति घंटा से 100 किमी प्रतिघंटा किया जा रहा है।

सोनपुर मंडल के मोहिउद्दीन नगर-बछवारा के डाउन लाइन पर 75 किमी प्रतिघंटा से 90 किलोमीटर एवं रक्सौल-छोड़ादानो रेलखंड 50 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा से 80 किमी प्रतिघंटा और कुरसेला-काढ़ागोला रेलखंड पर 70 किमी से 100 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा किया गया है।

अभी इन नौ ट्रेनों की बढ़ाई गई है स्पीड

02567/02568 सहरसा-पटना-सहरसा स्पेशल 02787/02788 सिकंदराबाद-दानापुर-सिकंदराबाद स्पेशल 03293/03294 राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल-नई दिल्ली-राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल स्पेशल

06509/06510 बेंगलुरु-दानापुर-बेंगलुरु स्पेशल 09447/09448 अहमदाबाद-पटना-अहमदाबाद स्पेशल 03391/03392 राजगीर-नई दिल्ली-राजगीर स्पेशल 04019/04020 आनंद विहार टर्मिनल-अगरतल्ला-आनंद विहार टर्मिनल स्पेशल 03245-03246 राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल-न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी-राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल स्पेशल 05485/05486 कटिहार-दिल्ली-कटिहार स्पेशल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें