पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पॉलिटिकल पंडितों की राय:चुनाव नतीजे के दिन ही चौंकाने वाले कदम उठा सकते हैं नीतीश

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री ने नागरिकता कानून पर भी रुख साफ नहीं किया है। हालांकि चुनाव प्रचार के अंत में उन्होंने इतना जरूर कहा कि इस देश से किसी को कोई बाहर नहीं निकाल सकता।

पूर्णिया के धमदाहा में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के यह कहते ही कि यह उनका ‘अंतिम चुनाव’ है, राजनीतिक गलियारे में खलबली मच गई हो लेकिन विश्लेषक इसके मायने खोजने में जुटे हैं। राजद ने सीएम के ऐलान को वोटरों को लुभाने के लिए खेला गया इमोशनल कार्ड कहा है। लेकिन विश्लेषकों का कहना है कि 10 नवंबर को मतगणना के दिन नीतीश कुछ और चौंकाने वाला कदम उठा सकते हैं।

कांग्रेस नेता शकीलुज्जमां अंसारी ने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार की चाल का पूर्वानुमान लगाना मुश्किल है लेकिन भाजपा ने बिहार में जिस तरह की राजनीति की उससे जदयू अलग-थलग पड़ गया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने ‘अंतिम चुनाव’ जैसी बात दरअसल, पिछड़ी जातियों के वोट बैंक को लुभाने के लिए की क्योंकि कोरोनाकाल में प्रवासियों की घर वापसी के सवाल पर सरकार ‘एंटी इन्कम्बेंसी’ का सामना कर रही है।

मुख्यमंत्री ने नागरिकता कानून पर भी रुख साफ नहीं किया है। हालांकि चुनाव प्रचार के अंत में उन्होंने इतना जरूर कहा कि इस देश से किसी को कोई बाहर नहीं निकाल सकता। राजद ने कहा कि बीते 15 साल में जो काम नहीं हुए उसके लिए नीतीश कुमार के अलावा किसी और को जिम्मेवार नहीं ठहराया जा सकता। पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम ने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार ने नतीजा आने से पहले ही हार मान ली है। उन्होंने जो इमोशनल कार्ड चला है, वह उनके परफार्मेंस का प्रतीक नहीं है बल्कि बेचारगी भरी बात है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें