  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Nitish Said Reservation System Should Be According To Population; Tejaswi Said: Inflation Is Now The Government's Bribe

दो मुद्दे:नीतीश बोले- आबादी के हिसाब से हो आरक्षण व्यवस्था; तेजस्वी बोले: महंगाई तो अब सरकार की भौजाई

पटना2 घंटे पहले
नीतीश गुरुवार को वाल्मीकिनगर में सभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे, तेजस्वी गुरुवार को वैशाली के पातेपुर में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे।
  • बिना आरक्षण और महंगाई के चुनाव भला संभव कैसे

जदयू अध्यक्ष व मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा आबादी के हिसाब से आरक्षण का इंतजाम होना चाहिए। मेरी पहल पर थारू समाज को अनुसूचित जनजाति का दर्जा मिला। नीतीश गुरुवार को वाल्मीकिनगर में सभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा जहां तक संख्या (आबादी) का सवाल है, यह जनगणना से तय होता है और यह निर्णय हमारे हाथ में नहीं है। मगर हम चाहेंगे कि आबादी के अनुसार आरक्षण की व्यवस्था हो।

उन्होंने बताया कैसे उनकी पहल पर थारूओं को अनुसूचित जनजाति का दर्जा मिला? बोले-मैं वाल्मीकिनगर के लोगों को बुलावे पर आया था। मुझे थारू समाज के लोगों के आग्रह की जानकारी नहीं थी। नीतीश कुमारा ने कहा कि मैं रेल मंत्री था। मेरे पास केंद्रीय अनुसूचित जनजाति विभाग के मंत्री रेलवे के काम के लिए आते थे। मैंने उनसे कहा कि अगर अनुसूचित जनजाति के दायरे को विस्तारित कीजिएगा, तो उसमें थारू को जरूर शामिल कीजिएगा, तभी मैं आपके रेलवे का काम करूंगा। यह काम हो गया।

पहले कहते थे- सैंया जो कमात हैं वह महंगाई डायन खाए जात है

राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने आलू-प्याज की कीमतों में बेतहाशा बढ़ोतरी के साथ महंगाई को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर प्रहार करते हुए कहा है कि यही लोग जरा सी मंहगाई को डायन कहा करते थे कि सैंया जो कमात हैं वह महंगाई डायन खाए जात है। अभी जो भीषण महंगाई है क्या वह उनकी भौजाई है? तेजस्वी गुरुवार को वैशाली के पातेपुर में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि 10 नवंबर को नीतीश कुमार और उनकी एनडीए सरकार की विदाई तय है। बिहार की जनता ने उनकी विदाई की पटकथा लिख दी है। बिहार में पूर्ण बहुमत के साथ महागठबंधन की सरकार बनने जा रही है। जंदाहा की सभा में तेजस्वी ने कहा कि सीएम बनने के साथ 10 लाख नौकरियां देंगे। इनमें साढ़े चार लाख शिक्षकों की बहाली होगी। सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशनधारियों की पेंशन 400 से बढ़ाकर 1000 कर दिया जाएगा। तेजस्वी ने दावा किया कि कृषि ऋण को पहली ही कैबिनेट की बैठक में माफ कर दिया जाएगा।

