पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Nitish Said Today There Are More Women In Bihar Police, Not In Other States; Tejashwi Said Government Has Taken Medicines, Earnings And Education Of Children From People

प्रचार-वार:नीतीश बोले- आज बिहार पुलिस में जितनी महिलाएं हैं, दूसरे राज्य में नहीं; तेजस्वी ने कहा- सरकार ने लाेगों से दवाई, कमाई और बच्चों की पढ़ाई छीनी

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कलुआही त्रिलोकनाथ प्लस टू हाई स्कूल परिसर में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव।

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि जब भी हम काम की शुरुआत करते हैं चंपारण की ऐतिहासिक धरती से करते हैं। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने गुरुवार को सारण और पश्चिमी चंपारण में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया। मुख्यमंत्री ने सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा पंद्रह साल पहले बिहार में क्या स्थिति थी यह जनता अच्छी तरह जानती है।

अपराध और बेरोजगारी चरम पर था, लेकिन जबसे बिहार में एनडीए ने सत्ता संभाली हर क्षेत्र में सुधार हुआ। बच्चे-बच्चियों के लिए शिक्षा की सुविधा नहीं थी। शैक्षिक उन्नयन के लिए योजनाएं शुरू कीं। इसके सुखद व सकारात्मक परिणाम सामने आए हैं। आज बिहार पुलिस में जितनी बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं बहाल हैं, उतनी संख्या में महिला पुलिस किसी अन्य राज्य में नहीं है।

आज अपराध के मामले में बिहार 23वें स्थान पर पहुंच गया है। राज्य की आर्थिक स्थिति में भी सुधार हुआ है। हमने जब काम संभाला तब बिहार का बजट 24 हजार करोड़ से भी कम था और अब दो लाख 11 हजार करोड़ है। प्रति व्यक्ति आय में वृद्धि हुई। स्कूल, अस्पताल, सड़क, पुल-पुलिया हर तरह का काम किया।

जलजीवन हरियाली के लिए 24 हजार करोड़ रुपए की योजना बनाई। बिहार में जो काम होता है उसकी चर्चा संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भी होती है। बगहा में सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने कहा है कि उनके कार्यकाल के दौरान राज्य की चतुर्दिक प्रगति के लिए उन्होंने दिन रात मेहनत की है।

युवाओं को प्रशिक्षण के लिए मेगा स्किल सेंटर

नीतीश ने कहा कि कुछ लोग सिर्फ बोलने में विश्वास करते हैं और हम काम करने में विश्वास करते हैं। अगली बार मौका दीजिएगा तो हर गांव में सोलर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगवाएंगे। आठ से दस पंचायत तक पशु चिकित्सालय से जोड़ा जाएगा। अगर आपकी तबीयत खराब होती है तो तुरंत सूचना और इलाज का इंतजाम किया जाएगा। दवा का खर्च राज्य सरकार वहन करेगी। युवक-युवतियों के प्रशिक्षण के लिए मेगा स्किल सेंटर खोला जाएगा।

शराबबंदी लागू की तो कुछ लोग दुखी रहते हैं

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि केंद्र और राज्य सरकार मिलकर बिहार को विकसित बनाएंगे और नई ऊंचाई पर ले जाएंगे। महिलाओं के आह्वान पर शराबबंदी लागू की तो कुछ लोग हमसे दुखी रहते हैं। शराब बंद होने से अपराध पर अंकुश लगा। वाल्मीकिनगर के हरनाटांड़ में नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि राज्य की चतुर्दिक प्रगति के लिए उन्होंने दिन रात मेहनत की। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बिहार के विकास के लिए विशेष सहयोग कर रहे हैं।

तेजस्वी ने कहा- बेरोजगारी चरम पर, लोग त्रस्त

नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने लोगों से दवाई, कमाई एवं बच्चों की पढ़ाई छीन ली। इस कारण इस सरकार की विदाई तय है। हमारी सरकार बनी तो कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक में 10 लाख नौकरियों पर हस्ताक्षर करेंगे। राज्य के लोग इस सरकार से त्रस्त हैं। खासकर किसानों एवं युवा वर्ग को बहुत बड़ा नुकसान हुआ है।

बेरोजगारी चरम पर है। स्कूल में पढ़ाई की व्यवस्था चौपट है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी सरकार बनी तो कल-कारखाना स्थापित कराएंगे, जिससे यहां के लोगों को दूसरे प्रदेश नहीं जाना पड़े। आईटी सेक्टर की स्थापना होगी। तेजस्वी ने गुरुवार काे दरभंगा के अलीनगर और गौड़ाबौराम में महागठबंधन की सभा काे संबाेधित किया। मनीगाछी में उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री बताएं बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा कब मिलेगा। शिक्षा, रोजगार का हाल बुरा है। अस्पताल में डॉक्टर नहीं है। दवा भी नहीं मिल रही है। नीतीश सरकार के पास न तो कोई मिशन है और न कोई विजन है। माध्यमिक विद्यालय कोठराम के जीवछ खेल मैदान में तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा दरभंगा जिले के दसों विधानसभा में एनडीए का खाता तक नहीं खुलेगा।

पातेपुर में कहा कि 10 नवंबर को नीतीश कुमार और उनकी सरकार की विदाई तय है। जनता ने पटकथा लिख दी है। तेजस्वी ने दावा किया कि बिहार में पूर्ण बहुमत के साथ महागठबंधन की सरकार बनने जा रही है। आलू-प्याज की कीमतों में वृद्धि पर तेजस्वी ने एनडीए सरकार पर निशाना साधा।

10 लाख नाैकरियाे में 4.5 लाख शिक्षक

तेजस्वी यादव ने पातेपुर में भी जनसभा काे संबाेधित किया। जंदाहा की सभा के बाद तेजस्वी हेलीकॉप्टर से यहां पहुंचे थे। पांच मिनट के अपने संक्षिप्त संबोधन में उन्होंने कहा कि सीएम बनने के साथ 10 लाख नौकरियां देंगे, जिनमें साढ़े चार लाख शिक्षकों की बहाली होगी। सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशनधारियों की पेंशन 400 से बढ़ाकर 1000 की जाएगी। कृषि ऋण को माफ किया जाएगा। जो भी घोषणा की है वह सभी पूरी हाेंगी।

‘वे प्रधानमंत्री हैं, कुछ भी कहने को स्वतंत्र’

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी द्वारा खुद को जंगलराज का युवराज कहे जाने पर तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा... वह देश के प्रधानमंत्री हैं, कुछ भी कहने को स्वतंत्र हैं। हमें उम्मीद थी कि प्रधानमंत्री बेरोजगारी, रोजगार सृजन, विशेष पैकेज, भुखमरी जैसे बुनियादी सवालों पर बोलेंगे लेकिन उन्होंने मुझपर व्यक्तिगत हमले किए। मुझे इस पर कुछ नहीं कहना है। इस राज्य के बुनियादी सवाल बेरोजगारी व रोजगार सृजन ही हैं। इसके बावजूद राजग के लोग इन पर बोल नहीं रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें