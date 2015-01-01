पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीन के वितरण की तैयारी:नीतीश बोले-कोरोना वैक्सीन लोगों तक पहुंचाने के लिए तैयार हैं हम

पटना13 मिनट पहले
वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग में प्रधानमंत्री के साथ मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार।
  • कोरोना के मोर्चे पर प्रधानमंत्री ने मुख्यमंत्रियों को 2 बड़े लक्ष्य दिए
  • पीएम ने कहा- राज्य कोरोना मृत्युदर 1%, संक्रमण की दर को 5% से नीचे लाएं

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ कोरोना की समीक्षा बैठक की। इस दौरान उन्होंने राज्यों को 2 लक्ष्य दिए। पहला- कोरोना से मरने वालों की दर 1% से नीचे लाना और दूसरा- संक्रमण के फैलाव की दर को 5% से कम करना। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि बिहार सरकार, कोरोना वैक्सीन उपलब्ध होने पर इसे व्यवस्थित तरीके से लोगों तक पहुंचाने के लिए पूरी तैयारी में जुटी है। नीतीश ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए राज्य सरकार पूरी सतर्कता बरतते हुए काम कर रही है। उन्होंने इस क्रम में सरकार के कार्यकलापों की व्यापक चर्चा की; इसके सार्थक नतीजों के बारे में बताया। प्रदेश में कोरोना के हालात के हवाले उन्होंने कहा कि इसका फैलाव न हो, इसके वास्ते हर जरूरी कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं।

रूस की वैक्सीन स्पुतनिक- वी 95% असरदार साबित हुई, कीमत ‌741 रुपए
रूसी वैक्सीन स्पुतनिक-वी 95% तक असरदार है। रूस ने मंगलवार को अंतिम चरण के परीक्षण के शुरुआती नतीजे जारी किए। इसके साथ ही वैक्सीन की अनुमानित कीमत का भी खुलासा किया। बताया गया कि इस वैक्सीन का एक टीका 10 डॉलर (करीब 741 रु.) से कम में पड़ेगा।

देश में शुरुआती एक करोड़ टीके चिकित्साकर्मियों को
केंद्र सरकार के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, कोरोना वैक्सीन के शुरुआती टीके सबसे पहले देश के चिकित्साकर्मियों को लगाए जाएंगे।

फाइजर की वैक्सीन की शायद जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने कहा- ‘नहीं लगता कि हमें फाइजर की वैक्सीन की जरूरत पड़ेगी। भारत में तीन वैक्सीन परीक्षण के दौर में हैं।

राज्य केंद्र को बताएंगे कि वे वैक्सीन कैसे बांटेंगे
केंद्र ने राज्यों से कहा है कि वे वैक्सीन वितरण की रणनीति तैयार करें। इसके बारे में जल्द ही केंद्र सरकार को सूचित करें, ताकि समग्र योजना तैयार की जा सके। प्रधानमंत्री ने मुख्यमंत्रियों से भी पूछा कि उनकी कार्ययोजना क्या होगी।

