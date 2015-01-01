पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली आज, सुरक्षा कड़ी:राजधानी में पटाखा बिक्री के लिए एक भी लाइसेंस नहीं, दुकानें अवैध, बेचने वाले हो रहे चिह्नित, होगी कार्रवाई

पटना29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
7 शहीदों को दीपों से श्रद्धांजलि।
  • 50 से अधिक मजिस्ट्रेट, 2 कंपनी रैप, 3 कंपनी बीएमपी व जिला पुलिस बल की तैनाती

बिहार राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद ने पटना जिले में पटाखों की बिक्री और उपयोग को रोक लगा दी है। इस आदेश के आलोक में जिले के अंदर पटाखा बिक्री के लिए नया लाइसेंस जारी नहीं किया गया है। शुक्रवार को डीएम कुमार रवि ने समीक्षा के दौरान सभी एसडीओ, बीडीओ को पर्षद के आदेश का शत-प्रतिशत अनुपालन सुनिश्चित कराने का निर्देश दिया।

उन्होंने कहा कि पटाखों के उपयोग से मानव को कई प्रकार की बीमारियां पैदा होने के साथ वायु प्रदूषण का खतरा बढ़ता है। सभी एसडीओ और बीडीओ को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में पटाखों की दुकानों पर विशेष नजर रखने, आदेश का उल्लंघन करने वाले लोगों को चिह्नित कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

सदर एसडीओ नितिन कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि एक भी पटाखा दुकान खोलने के लिए नया लाइसेंस जारी नहीं किया गया है। यानी, पटना शहरी क्षेत्र में एक भी दुकान को लाइसेंस नहीं मिला है। जो भी दुकान खुली हैं, वाे अवैध हैं। बेचने वाले चिह्नित किए जा रहे हैं। उन पर कार्रवाई होगी।

अस्पतालों को इलाज की व्यवस्था रखने का निर्देश
पटना शहरी क्षेत्र में 50 से अधिक मजिस्ट्रेट, 2 कंपनी रैप, 3 कंपनी बीएमपी के साथ जिला पुलिस बल को तैनात किया गया है। सभी थानाध्यक्षों को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में लगातार भ्रमण कर विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने, अस्पतालों को इलाज की समुचित व्यवस्था सुदृढ़ रखने, अग्निशमन विभाग के पदाधिकारियों को अलर्ट पर रहने का निर्देश दिया गया है ताकि किसी भी जगह आग लगने की सूचना मिलने पर कार्रवाई के साथ घायलों का इलाज सुनिश्चित हो सके।

40 दमकल अलर्ट पर: अग्निशमन विभाग की ओर से 200 फायरकर्मियों को अलर्ट कर दिया गया है। 9 फायर ब्रिगेड स्टेशन को सतर्क पर रखा गया है। करीब 40 दमकल डाकबंगला चाैराहा, बाेरिंग राेड, कदमकुआं, पटना सिटी, न्यू मार्केट, दानापुर, कंकड़बाग समेत भीड़-भाड़ वाले इलाकों में स्थित मार्केट में तैनात कर दिया गया है।

शाम 5:40 से 8:15 बजे तक पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त

दीपावली शनिवार को मनेगी। इस दिन मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश की पूजा होगी। इनकी पूजा करने से शांति, तरक्की और सुख- समृद्धि आती है। शनिवार काे 1:16 बजे तक चतुर्दशी है। इसके बाद अमावस्या तिथि का प्रवेश होगा। शाम 5:40 से लेकर रात 8:15 बजे तक पूजा का सबसे उत्तम मुहूर्त है। पंडित श्रीपति त्रिपाठी ने कहा कि इस शुभ मुहूर्त के समय लक्ष्मी-गणेश पूजा कर सकते हैं।

पूजन सामग्री
मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश की प्रतिमा, रोली, कुमुकम, अक्षत, पान, सुपारी, नारियल, लौंग, इलायची, धूप, कपूर, अगरबत्ती, मिट्टी, दीपक, रूई, कलावा, शहद, दही, गंगाजल, गुड़, फल, फूल, जौ, गेहूं, दूर्वा, चंदन, सिंदूर, पंचामृत, दूध, मेवा, बताशा, जनेऊ, श्वेत वस्त्र, इत्र, चौकी, कलश, कमल गट्टा की माला, थाली, आसन, हवन कुंड, हवन सामग्री, आम के पत्ते और प्रसाद की जरूरत होगी।

