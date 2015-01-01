पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • No One Knows From The Police Station To The Additional Chief Secretary, Under Whose Orders The Traffic Stopped On The Old Kailavar Bridge.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सबसे बड़ा सवाल:थानेदार से अपर मुख्य सचिव तक किसी को नहीं मालूम किसके आदेश से पुराने काेईलवर पुल पर ट्रकाें पर रोक

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बारी पुल से परिचालन पर राेक लगने से भारी वाहनाें काे 60 किलाेमीटर घूमकर सहार पुल से जाना पड़ रहा है।
  • जब नीचे से ऊपर तक के अिधकारी का आदेश नहीं तो परिचालन पर पाबंदी क्यों?

पुराने कोईलवर पुल से पटना से आरा जाने के लिए बालू लदे ट्रकाें व मालवाहक वाहनाें के परिचालन पर अब कोई रोक नहीं है। लेकिन, ट्रैफिक एसपी डी अमरकेश के आदेश पर बिहटा थानेदार ने ट्रकों के परिचालन पर जबरन रोक लगा दी है।

इससे हर दिन ट्रक चालकों व चौराहे पर तैनात पुलिस जवान के बीच बकझक हो रही है। बुधवार को इसी को लेकर पुलिस ने एक ट्रक मालिक का सिर फाेड़ दिया। उसके बाद ट्रक मालिक के परिजनाें ने पुलिस की धुनाई कर दी।
दलील यह दी जा रही है कि पुराने कोईलवर पुल से भारी वाहनों के परिचालन पर फिर जाम लग जाएगा

दलील यह दी जा रही है कि पुराने पुल(बारी पुल) से भारी वाहनाें के जाने से जाम लग जाएगा। हालांकि नए पुल से आरा से पटना की ओर सभी तरह के वाहनाें का परिचालन हाे रहा है। पुराने पुल के दाेनाें लेन केवल छाेटे वाहनाें, बसाें व आवश्यक वाहनाें के लिए इस्तेमाल किए जा रहे हैं। हालांकि परिवहन सचिव संजय अग्रवाल ने एक माह पहले 19 नवंबर काे बालू लदे ट्रक व मालवाहकों के परिचालन के लिए पुराने कोईलवर पुल या सहार पुल से परिचालन का आदेश दिया था।

60 किमी घूमकर जाना पड़ता है ट्रक चालकों को, 20% बढ़ जा रहा खर्च
बारी पुल से परिचालन पर राेक लगने से भारी वाहनाें काे 60 किलाेमीटर घूमकर सहार पुल से जाना पड़ रहा है। इससे जहां एक तरफ डीजल की खपत अधिक हाे रही है वहीं खर्च भी 20% बढ़ गया है।

किसने अधिकारी ने क्या कहा... पल्ला झाड़ रहे नीचे से ऊपर तक के अधिकारी

  • डीएम कुमार रवि ने कहा, काेई राेक नहीं है
  • बिहटा थानेदार अवधेश झा ने कहा- ट्रैफिक एसपी ने ट्रकाें के परिचालन पर लगाई है राेक
  • ट्रैफिक एसपी अमरकेश डी ने कहा, गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव का है आदेश
  • गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव आमिर सुबहानी ने कहा- मेरी ओर से कोईलवर पुल पर भारी वाहनाें के परिचालन पर राेक काे काेई आदेश नहीं
  • परिवहन सचिव संजय अग्रवाल का कहना है कि पुराने पुल से भारी वाहनाें के परिचालन पर राेक संबंधित किसी तरह का आदेश हाल में नहीं जारी हुआ है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें