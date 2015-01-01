पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Not A Nandkishore, Now Savarna Will Be A Speaker; Both Deputy CM Backward extreme Backward, So Fear Of Resentment Among Upper Castes

साेशल इंजीनियरिंग में फिट नहीं हुए:नंदकिशोर नहीं, अब सवर्ण होगा स्पीकर; दोनों डिप्टी सीएम पिछड़ा-अतिपिछड़ा, इसलिए सवर्णों में नाराजगी की आशंका

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • विजय सिन्हा रेस में सबसे आगे, विनोद नारायण झा व नीतीश मिश्र भी चर्चा में

भाजपा के वरीय नेता विजय सिन्हा नए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हो सकते हैं। उनके नाम पर लगभग सहमति बन चुकी है। सबकुछ ठीक रहा तो 25 को वे शपथ लेंगे। ऐसे भाजपा के नीतीश मिश्रा और विनोद नारायण झा का नाम भी चर्चा में है। सामाजिक समीकरण को लेकर इनके नाम पर पार्टी विचार कर रही है। विजय सिन्हा, पिछली सरकार में मंत्री थे।

विनोद नारायण झा व नीतीश मिश्रा भी मंत्री रह चुके हैं। पार्टी ने पिछले दिनों नंदकिशोर यादव का नाम विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए तय किया था। लेकिन जातिगत समीकरण की वजह से पार्टी उनकी जगह नए नाम पर पुनर्विचार कर रही है। पार्टी, उपमुख्यमंत्री का दोनों पद पिछड़ा-अति पिछड़ा को देने के बाद विधानसभा अध्यक्ष का पद भी पिछड़ी जाति को ही देने से हिचक रही है। सवर्णों की नाराजगी का भी खतरा है, जो भाजपा का आधार और परम्परागत वोटर हैं।

विधान परिषद के कार्यकारी सभापति के पद पर राजपूत जाति की शख्सियत के होने से पार्टी, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए भूमिहार या मैथिल ब्राह्मण के नाम पर गंभीरता से विचार कर रही है। मंत्रिमंडल में मैथिल ब्राह्मण को शामिल नहीं किया गया है। हलांकि, मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में मैथिल ब्राह्मण को स्थान मिलना तय है। ऐसे में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को लेकर पार्टी नए समीकरण पर गंभीरता से मंथन कर रही है।

विपक्ष स्पीकर पर आज तय करेगा रणनीति

महागठबंधन ने कहा है कि एनडीए के स्पीकर उम्मीदवार देखकर उम्मीदवार उतारने या ना उतारने पर फैसला लिया जाएगा। इसको लेकर मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे घटक दलों की बैठक हो सकती है।

