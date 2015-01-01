पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Not Invited To Birthday Party; Youth Beaten, Killed; Family Members Accuse Police Of Not Registering A Case

आरोप:बर्थडे पार्टी में नहीं बुलाया ताे युवक को पीटा, मौत; परिजनों ने पुलिस पर लगाया मामला दर्ज नहीं करने का आरोप

पटना26 मिनट पहले
शास्त्रीनगर थाने के पास की झुग्गी बस्ती के एक युवक की पीएमसीएच में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। 18 वर्षीय युवक का नाम राहुल कुमार है। परिजनों ने उसी बस्ती में रहने वाले चार लड़कों पर हत्या का केस दर्ज कराया है। राहुल की भाभी राखी देवी ने कहा कि उसने माेहल्ले के कुछ लड़कों को बर्थडे पार्टी में नहीं बुलाया ताे सबने उसके साथ मारपीट की। इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई।

पटनापुलिस जांच में लापरवाही बरत रही है। राहुल के भाई विक्की राम का पीएमसीएच टीओपी में फर्द बयान लिया गया है। विक्की ने अपने बयान में प्रमोद राम, कल्लू कुमार, रवि राम और नेपाली कुमार पर आरोप लगाया है। इधर प्रभारी थानेदार ने कहा कि केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। इसकी जांच चल रही है। जल्द ही आरोपियाें को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। राहुल की पीएमसीएच में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। 9 दिसंबर को मारपीट की घटना हुई।

सबने घेरकर बेरहमी से पीटा, लोगों ने छुड़ाया
राखी ने बताया 9 दिसंबर को उनकी बेटी का जन्मदिन था। राहुल ने पार्टी में कई लोगों को बुलाया था। लेकिन, झुग्गी बस्ती के ही कई लड़कों को नहीं बुलाया था। पार्टी के बाद जब वह कुछ मेहमानों को छोड़कर घर लौट रहा था, तब प्रमोद राम और अन्य लड़कों ने उसे रास्ते में घेर लिया और जमकर पिटाई कर दी। ईंट पत्थर से बेरहमी से पीटा। आसपास के लोगों ने उसे छुड़ाया। 9 दिसंबर की रात को ही परिजनों ने उसे पीएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया।

पुलिस पर लगाए आरोप, हंगामा
इधर झुग्गी बस्ती के लोगों ने घटना के बाद शनिवार को जमकर हंगामा किया। परिजनों का आरोप है कि पुलिस मामला दर्ज नहीं कर रही है। थाने से सटे माेहल्ले में हंगामा होता देख पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और समझा-बुझाकर सभी को शांत कराया और कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया।

