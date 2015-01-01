पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Notice Of Publication Of Voter List Format Will Be Given To The Public By Beating The Drum In The Haat Bazar

पंचायत चुनाव:हाट-बाजार में ढोल पीटकर आमलोगों को दी जाएगी वोटर लिस्ट प्रारूप प्रकाशन की सूचना

पटना32 मिनट पहले
  • राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने घोषित किया वोटर लिस्ट के लिए कार्यक्रम

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने अगले साल होने वाले पंचायत चुनाव के लिए वोटर लिस्ट की तैयारी का कार्यक्रम घोषित कर दिया है। वोटर लिस्ट का अंतिम प्रकाशन 19 फरवरी को होगा। वहीं वोटर लिस्ट का मुद्रण 24 फरवरी को होगा। आयोग के अनुसार मतदाता सूची का वार्डवार विखंडन (प्रपत्र-क) में 14 दिसंबर से 28 दिसंबर तक होगा। 29 दिसंबर से 12 जनवरी 2021 तक डाटाबेस की तैयारी एवं प्रारूप मतदाता सूची साफ्ट प्रति में तैयार किया जाएगा।

19 जनवरी को मतदाता सूची के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। खासबात प्रारूप प्रकाशन की अवधि 19 जनवरी से 1 फरवरी होगी। प्रारूप पर दावा आपत्ति का निपटारा 20 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक किया जाएगा। मतदाता सूची में नई इंट्री पर आयोग का अनुमोदन 14 फरवरी तक होगा। आयोग ने वोटर लिस्ट तैयार करने का विस्तृत कार्यक्रम सभी जिलों जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी (पंचायत) को भी दे दिया है।

शुल्क देकर ले सकेंगे वोटर लिस्ट की प्रमाणित कॉपी
जिन स्थानों में साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार लगते हों, वहां ढोल पीटकर लोगों को प्रारूप प्रकाशन की तिथि की जानकारी दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा उन स्थानों का नाम बताया जाएगा जहां निरीक्षण के लिए वोटर लिस्ट रखी जाएगी। दावे एवं आपत्ति देने की अंतिम तिथि बताई जाएगी।

निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार प्रादेशिक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र एवं निर्वाचन क्षेत्र एवं क्षेत्रों की तैयार की गई मतदाता सूची को तय स्थान पर 14 दिनों के लिए प्रकाशित किया जाएगा। आयोग द्वारा निर्धारित शुल्क जमा करने पर कोई भी व्यक्ति मतदाता सूची की प्रमाणित कॉपी जिला दंडाधिकारी अथवा प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी के कार्यालय से प्राप्त कर सकता है।

लिस्ट में कट गया नाम तो कर सकते हैं दावा-आपत्ति

पंचायत चुनाव की वोटर लिस्ट के प्रारूप प्रकाशन पर दावा आपत्ति के लिए भी आयोग ने मापदंड तय कर दिया है। आयोग ने कहा है कि अगर विधानसभा की वोटर लिस्ट में नाम है, लेकिन विखंडन के बाद तैयार की गई गई पंचायत की वोटर लिस्ट में नाम नहीं है तो दावा-आपत्ति की जा सकती है।

विखंडन में त्रुटियों के कारण एक ग्राम पंचायत के प्रादेशिक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र (वार्ड) के मतदाता का नाम उसी ग्राम पंचायत के दूसरे प्रादेशिक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में अंकित हो गया हो या छपाई की भूल के कारण वोटर अथवा उसके पिता, पति, लिंग, उम्र फोटो आदि में कतिपय संशोधन की आवश्यकता है तो उसमें सुधार के लिए दावा कर सकते हैं।

