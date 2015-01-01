पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:धान तैयार पर खरीद की अधिसूचना अबतक जारी नहीं

पटना2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसान औने-पौने दाम में धान बेचने पर मजबूर, इस साल 1868 रुपए तय है न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य
  • खरीफ मौसम में 20 लाख टन हुई थी खरीद

बिहार में इस साल धान की रोपनी पहले हो गई थी। सभी जिलों में धान की कटनी शुरू हो गई है। काफी धान भी तैयार हो रहे हैं। लेकिन अभी तक पैक्स और व्यापार मंडल में न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीद शुरू नहीं हुई है। धान खरीद की अभी तक अधिसूचना भी जारी नहीं हो सकी है।

खरीद शुरू नहीं होने से किसानों को बाजार में औने-पौने दाम में धान बेचने की मजबूरी है। इस साल धान का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य 1868 रुपए निर्धारित है। पिछले साल प्रति क्विंटल 1815 रुपए कीमत मिली थी। अभी बाजार में किसानों को 1100 रुपए से 1300 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल ही कीमत मिल पा रही है।

धान खरीद की अधिसूचना खाद्य व आपूर्ति विभाग जारी करता है। इसके आधार पर सहकारिता विभाग फिर अधिसूचना जारी कर खरीद शुरू कराता है। इस साल भी 30 लाख टन धान खरीद का लक्ष्य होगा। पिछले साल लगभग 20 लाख टन धान की खरीद हुई थी। इस साल धान बेचने के लिए 53 हजार किसानों ने निबंधन कराया है।

सहकारिता विभाग के अधिकारी के अनुसार इस सप्ताह के अंत तक धान खरीद की अधिसूचना जारी हो जाएगी। बताया जा रहा है कि इस वर्ष प्रत्येक सामान्य किसान को 200 क्विंटल अधिकतम धान बेचने की अनुमति मिलेंगे। बटाईदार किसान 75 क्विंटल तक धान बेच सकेंगे। खरीफ मौसम 2019-20 में 30 अप्रैल तक 2.79 लाख किसानों से 20 लाख 3 हजार टन हुई खरीद थी। इसके पहले 2011-12 में 21.59 लाख टन धान खरीद हुई थी। लॉकडाउन के कारण केंद्र ने 31 मार्च से धान खरीद 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाई थी।

किसानों को धान की कीमत का भुगतान आधार लिंक बैंक खाता में दी जाती है। पैक्स या व्यापार मंडल से चावल मिल को टैग किया जाता है। यहां तैयार चावल राज्य खाद्य निगम (सीएफसी) को दिया जाता है। खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभुकों को यह चावल दिया जाता है।

सहकारिता विभाग के अनुसार शुरू में धान में अधिक नमी के कारण खरीद की रफ्तार धीमी रहती है। फरवरी और मार्च में ही अधिक धान खरीद होती है। केंद्र सरकार का स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन है कि 17 प्रतिशत से अधिक नमी वाले धान की खरीद नहीं की जा सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें