पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Now Filing And Dismissing With The Registry Will Be Done Automatically, The PDF Copy Of The Deed Will Go To The CO Login As Soon As The Registry Is Done.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑटोमेटिक होगा दाखिल खारिज:अब रजिस्ट्री के साथ दाखिल-खारिज अपने आप हो जाएगा, रजिस्ट्री होते ही डीड की पीडीएफ कॉपी सीओ के लॉगइन में जाएगी

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नई रजिस्ट्री वाली जमीन का म्यूटेशन यानी दाखिल खारिज अब ऑटोमेटिक होगा। म्यूटेशन के लिए सीओ (अंचलाधिकारी) ऑफिस का चक्कर नहीं लगाना पड़ेगा। कर्मचारियों को खुश नहीं करना पड़ेगा। रजिस्ट्री (निबंधन) ऑफिस में जमीन की रजिस्ट्री होते ही उसकी ऑनलाइन सूचना सीओ कार्यालय को मिल जाएगी।

जमीन के डीड (दस्तावेज) की पीडीएफ कॉपी सीओ के लॉगइन में सीधे पहुंच जाएगी। इससे म्यूटेशन के लिए अब जमीन मालिक को ऑनलाइन आवेदन की भी जरूरत भी नहीं पड़ेगी। सीओ खुद से म्यूटेशन की कार्रवाई शुरू करें देंगे। यह प्रक्रिया इसी महीने शुरू हो जाएगी।
दाखिल-खारिज के लिए नए सिरे से आवेदन देने की अब जरूरत नहीं

रजिस्ट्री कराने वाला निबंधन विभाग और म्यूटेशन कराने वाला राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग, दोनों विभागों ने इस नई व्यवस्था की तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। एक हफ्ते में तारीख का ऐलान कर देगा। हालांकि पुराने दस्तावेजों के म्यूटेशन के लिए पहले से जारी ऑनलाइन आवेदन की सुविधा जारी रहेगी। नई व्यवस्था में म्यूटेशन का जो केस पहले आएगा उसका निपटारा सीओ पहले करेंगे। ऐसा साफ्टवेयर डेवलप किया गया है कि अगर बाद वाले केस का निपटारा पहले करना भी चाहेंगे तो वो नहीं होगा।
कर्मी के झोले में नहीं अब माॅडर्न रिकार्ड रूप में रहेगा दस्तावेज
राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग ने सभी डीएम को निर्देश जारी किया है कि सभी 534 अंचलों के माडर्न रिकार्ड रूम के लिए अगर अब तक अलमारी नहीं खरीदी गई हो तो तुरंत खरीदें और राजस्व संबंधी सभी दस्तावेज उसी में रखना सुनिश्चित कराएं। कोई भी दस्तावेज अब कर्मचारियों के झोले में नहीं दिखनी चाहिए।

भू-लगान की ऑफलाइन वसूली की तारीख 31 मार्च तक बढ़ाई
अंचलों में रहने वाला पंजी-2 अब ऑनलाइन कर दिया गया है पर कई इंट्री सही ढंग से नहीं की गई है। राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग को चालू वित्तीय वर्ष (2020-21) में भू-लगान वसूलने के 500 करोड़ के लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध अब तक मात्र 50 करोड़ रुपए ही प्राप्त हुए हैं। यह देखते हुए भू-लगान की ऑफलाइन वसूली की तारीख 31 मार्च तक बढ़ा दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें