पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिहार विधान परिषद्:महागठबंधन व एनडीए के 2-2 विधायकों को छोड़कर 239 का शपथ ग्रहण हुआ पूरा

पटना14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिहार विधान परिषद् (फाइल फोटो)
  • माले और राजद विधायक जेल में, जदयू के एक बीमार तो दूसरे देर से पहुंचे
  • दोनों दिन अनुपस्थित रहने के कारण 4 विधायकों का शपथ ग्रहण नहीं हुआ

विधानसभा के चालू सत्र के दूसरे दिन 49 विधायकों ने शपथ ली। इस तरह दो दिनों में कुल 243 विधायकों में से 239 विधायकों की शपथ ग्रहण प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई। दोनों दिन अनुपस्थित रहने के कारण 4 विधायकों का शपथ ग्रहण सदन में नहीं हो सका। महागठबंधन और एनडीए दोनों तरफ से 2-2 विधायक शपथ नहीं ले सके।

इसमें माले विधायक अमरजीत कुशवाहा और राजद विधायक अनंत कुमार सिंह जेल में हैं। जदयू के एक विधायक अनिरुद्ध प्रसाद यादव बीमार हैं तो दूसरे विधायक नरेन्द्र कुमार नीरज दूसरे दिन की कार्यवाही समाप्त होने के बाद देर से विधानसभा पहुंचे।

मंगलवार को शपथ लेने वाले 49 विधायकों में दो संस्कृत में, एक-एक अंग्रेजी उर्दू और मैथिली में तो 44 ने हिन्दी में शपथ ली। राजद की मंजू अग्रवाल और निर्दलीय सुमीत सिंह ने संस्कृत में शपथ ली। वहीं कांग्रेस के राजेश कुमार ने अंग्रेजी में तो राजद के मो. नेहालुद्दीन ने उर्दू में शपथ लिया।

पहले दिन शपथ नहीं लेने वाले मंत्री जीवेश कुमार ने मैथिली में शपथ ली। वहीं पहले दिन अनुपस्थित रहने वाले लाल बाबू प्रसाद, भाई वीरेन्द्र, प्रो. चंद्रशेखर, केदार नाथ सिंह और संजय तिवारी उर्फ मुन्ना तिवारी को प्रोटेम स्पीकर जीतन राम मांझी ने शपथ दिलायी।

इन सभी ने हिन्दी में शपथ ली। 17वीं विधानसभा के पहले सत्र के पहले दिन 190 विधायकों का शपथ ग्रहण कराया गया था। मंत्री जीवेश कुमार के शपथ लेने के बाद राज्य मंत्रिमंडल के कुल 14 में से मंत्री बने विधानसभा के सभी 9 सदस्यों की शपथ पूरी हो गई।

सभापति ने सहयोग मांगा, नेताओं ने आश्वासन दिया
बिहार विधान परिषद् के 196वें सत्र के सुगम संचालन के लिए कार्यकारी सभापति अवधेश नारायण सिंह द्वारा सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई गई। इस बैठक में संसदीय कार्य मंत्री विजय कुमार चौधरी, सुशील कुमार मोदी, संजय कुमार झा, रामचन्द्र पूर्वे, देवेशचंद्र ठाकुर, केदारनाथ पांडेय, रीना यादव, संजीव श्याम सिंह, संतोष कुमार सिंह, प्रेमचंद मिश्र और आदित्य नारायण पांडेय मौजूद थे। सभापति ने सभी दलीय नेताओं से सदन के संचालन के लिए सहयोग मांगा। सभी ने उन्हें सहयोग का भरोसा दिया। बैठक में कार्यकारी सचिव बिनोद कुमार सहित परिषद के अन्य पदाधिकारियों ने भी भाग लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें