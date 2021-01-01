पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्पीकर ने दी हिदायत:विधायकों को लेकर प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करें अधिकारी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विधानसभा की नवगठित विशेषाधिकार समिति की बैठक में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष विजय कुमार सिन्हा के साथ बैठक में मौजूद सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
विधानसभा की नवगठित विशेषाधिकार समिति की बैठक में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष विजय कुमार सिन्हा के साथ बैठक में मौजूद सदस्य।
  • विधानसभा की नवगठित विशेषाधिकार समिति, सामान्य प्रयोजन समिति की पहली बैठक में शामिल हुए सिन्हा

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने अधिकारियों को विधायकों को लेकर प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करने का निर्देश दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अधिकारी इसे सुनिश्चित करें कि किसी सूरत में विधायकों के विशेषाधिकार का हनन न हो। उनसे सम्मानजनक व्यवहार करें और पूरे शिष्टाचार से मुलाकात करें। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को विधायकों से प्रोटोकॉल के अनुरुप अधिकारियों द्वारा व्यवहार न करने की शिकायत मिली है।

उन्होंने इस मुद्दे पर मुख्य सचिव के साथ अलग से बैठक करने की बात भी कही। स्पीकर मंगलवार को विधानसभा की नवगठित विशेषाधिकार समिति, नियम समिति और सामान्य प्रयोजन समिति की पहली बैठक में शामिल थे। स्पीकर ने कहा कि इस विधानसभा में 104 नए सदस्य निर्वाचित होकर आए हैं। कार्यपालिका को इन सदस्यों को विशेष तौर पर अन्य सदस्यों के साथ आवश्यक रूप से सहयोग करना चाहिए। नियम समिति के संबंध में उन्होंने बताया कि इस समिति का मूल कार्य विधानसभा की प्रक्रिया और कार्य संचालन नियमावली की समीक्षोपरांत आवश्यक संशोधन का सुझाव देना है।

नियमावली में नियमों की संख्या 307 है। उन्होंने इस नियमावली के किसी नियम में संशोधन की संभावना पर समिति के उपस्थित सदस्यों से सुझाव मांगा। इसी तरह सामान्य प्रयोजन समिति का कार्य अध्यक्ष द्वारा सौंपे विषयों पर विचार करना और उनके संबंध में सुझाव देना देना है। बैठक में विधान परिषद के कार्यकारी सभापति अवधेश नारायण सिंह, उपमुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद व रेणु देवी, संसदीय कार्यमंत्री विजय कुमार चौधरी, उर्जा मंत्री विजेन्द्र प्रसाद यादव, श्रवण कुमार, अवध बिहारी चौधरी, अनिल कुमार, आलोक मेहता, राज कुमार सिंह, अरूण सिंह, शाहनवाज, रामरतन सिंह, समीर कुमार महासेठ के अलावा विधानसभा के सचिव राजकुमार सिंह व विधान परिषद के सचिव विनोद कुमार उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser