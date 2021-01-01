पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  On Behalf Of The Councilor, One Crore Projects Under The Corporation Head Will Be Selected On Priority Basis

विकास कार्य:पार्षद की ओर से निगम मद में एक-एक करोड़ की योजनाओं का प्राथमिकता के आधार पर होगा चयन

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • अंचलों के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को चार योजनाओं में 30 लाख रुपए तक की राशि खर्च करने का दिया जाएगा अधिकार

नगर निगम के 75 वार्डों में अगले छह माह में निगम मद से एक-एक करोड़ की योजनाओं को शुरू कराने की तैयारी की जा रही है। निगम मद की योजनाओं को लेकर पिछले दिनों जमकर बवाल मचा। मेयर विरोधी गुट ने पार्षदों को बरगलाने तक का आरोप लगा दिया।

इसके बाद अब नगर निगम प्रशासन की ओर से इस योजना को अमल में लाने की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। दरअसल, मेयर सीता साहू की ओर से सभी अंचलों में हुई समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान पार्षदों को निगम योजना मद में एक-एक करोड़ की योजना के चयन का अधिकार दिए जाने की घोषणा की गई थी।

भूमिहीन थाना व ओपी भवन के निर्माण के लिए जमीन की कराई जाएगी उपलब्धता

मेयर की घोषणा को अब कागजी रूप दिया जा रहा है, ताकि इसे पूरी तरह से लागू किए जाने में मदद मिल सके। नगर निगम की 47वीं सशक्त स्थायी समिति की बैठक का आयोजन 30 जनवरी को होना है। बैठक में पार्षदों को निगम मद से एक-एक करोड़ रुपए की योजनाओं का चयन प्राथमिकता के आधार पर करने का प्रस्ताव पेश किया जाएगा।

इस पर सहमति मिलने के बाद इस कार्य को तेजी से पूरा कराया जाएगा। इसके अलावा बैठक में नगर निगम के सभी छह अंचलों के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को चार योजनाओं के मद में 30 लाख रुपए तक की राशि को खर्च करने का अधिकार दिए जाने पर फैसला हो सकता है।

प्रस्ताव के तहत शौचालय मरम्मति व रंग-रोगन में 7.5 लाख, मैनहोल व कैचपिट की मरम्मति मद में 7.5 लाख, मूत्रालय के निर्माण व मरम्मति मद में 7.5 लाख और जल जीवन हरियाली योजना मद में 7.5 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जाने का प्रस्ताव है।

नगर निगम क्षेत्र में भूमिहीन थाना व ओपी भवन के निर्माण के लिए अंतर्विभागीय भूमि हस्तांतरण के लिए एनओसी जारी किए जाने के प्रस्ताव को भी सशक्त स्थायी समिति की मंजूरी दी जा सकती है। इसके अलावा निगम क्षेत्र में प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए आवश्यक कार्ययोजना तैयार करने के लिए भी बैठक में निर्णय लिया जा सकता है। निगम प्रशासन की ओर से प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के लिए अभी कई प्रकार की कार्ययोजना तैयार की जा रही है।

