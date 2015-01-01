पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  On The Chhath Puja, The Song Of Not Being Able To Come To The Village From The Foreigner Threaded The Song

महापर्व:छठ पूजा पर परदेस से गांव नहीं आ पाने की कसक को गीत में पिरोया

पटना27 मिनट पहले
मोतिहारी के गौरव ने तैयार किया है यह वीडियो सॉन्ग।
  • महापर्व को लेकर मोतिहारी के गौरव के वीडियो सॉन्ग को खूब पसंद कर रहे लोग

छठ पूजा आते ही बिहार सहित अन्य राज्यों में माहौल भक्तिमय हो जाता है। बाहर काम करने वाले लोगों की घर वापसी का सिलसिला भी दिवाली के बाद से शुरू हो जाता है। ऐसे में काम की वजह से छठ पूजा में घर नहीं लौटने वालों का मन किस कदर बेचैन हो उठता है, इसी को बयां करते हुए मोतिहारी के गौरव ने छठ पूजा पर एक वीडियो सॉन्ग तैयार किया है।

‛हम हई इहां परदेस में, आईल छठि के बरत’ नाम से बना यह वीडियो सॉन्ग इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया और यूट्यूब पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। गायक मुकेश राजेश्वरी सिंह ने गीत गाया है और म्यूज़िक दिया है बिहार के बृजेश शर्मा ने। रु पेश कुमार मंटू के शब्दों से सजे इस गीत में एक ऐसे नौकरी पेशा इंसान की व्यथा दिखाई गयी है, जो परिस्थितिवश काम की वजह से छठ पूजा में गांव नहीं जा पाता।

शहर में रहते हुए उसे बार-बार गांव के पूजा की याद सताती है और वह बेचैन हो उठता है। गांव से दूर शहर में काम करने वाले हर आदमी की व्यथा बताता यह गीत बेहद मार्मिक अंदाज में समाप्त होता है। फिल्मेनिया म्यूजिक के बैनर तले बने इस गीत के निर्देशक गौरव मूल रूप से मोतिहारी, बिहार के रहने वाले हैं। 7 मिनट के बने हुए इस वीडियो को पसंद कर शेयर किया जा रहा है। कई शार्ट फिल्में भी बना चुके हैं, जिसे लोगों ने पसंद किया और सराहा भी।

