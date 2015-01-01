पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  • On The Meeting Of The Newly Formed Committees 16 17, The Speaker Asked The Officers For Better Implementation

बिहार विधानसभा:नवगठित समितियों की बैठक 16-17 को, स्पीकर ने अफसरों से बेहतर कार्यान्वयन के लिए मांगे सुझाव

पटना42 मिनट पहले
विधानसभा अध्यक्ष विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने नवगठित समितियों की पहली बैठक 16 और 17 दिसंबर को बुलाई गई है। विधानसभा की सरकारी उपक्रमों संबंधी समिति, निवेदन समिति, याचिका समिति समेत अन्य समितियों की पहली बैठक 16 दिसंबर को होगी, जबकि लोक लेखा समिति, प्राक्कलन समिति, आचार समिति समेत कई अन्य समितियों की बैठक 17 दिसंबर को होगी। यह जानकारी विधानसभा के उपनिदेशक के संजय कुमार सिंह ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार की दाेपहर 12:30 बजे से अपने कार्यालय कक्ष में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष समितियों के सभापतियाें से शिष्टाचार मुलाकात भी करेंगे। स्पीकर ने मंगलवार को विधानसभा सचिवालय के पदाधिकारियों के साथ सभी समितियों के क्रियाकलाप की समीक्षा की। जनहित के कार्य में तेजी लाने के लिए समितियों की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण बताते हुए उन्होंने पदाधिकारियों से अपने अनुभव का इस्तेमाल करते हुए समितियों के क्रियाकलाप में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया। कहा- इससे राज्य को फायदा मिलेगा और समितियां भी पूरी तरह से लाभ उठा पाएंगे। इतना ही नहीं विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ने पदाधिकारियों को कहा है कि वह लिखित सुझाव देकर यह बताएं कि समितियों को और बेहतर तरीके से कैसे क्रियान्वित किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि ये समितियां पहले से बेहतर काम कर सकें, यह सुनिश्चित किया जाना चाहिए। बैठक में बिहार विधानसभा के सचिव राजकुमार सिंह भी शामिल थे।

