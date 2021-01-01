पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:बिजली दर में बढ़ाेतरी के प्रस्ताव पर डाक से भी विद्युत विनियामक आयोग को भेज सकेंगे सुझाव

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • जनसुनवाई में भाग नहीं लेने में असमर्थ बिजली उपभोक्ताओं के लिए विकल्प

बिजली दर में बढ़ोतरी के प्रस्ताव पर 26 फरवरी को गया, 2 मार्च को मुजफ्फरपुर और 4 मार्च को पटना में जनसुनवाई हाेनी है। जाे उपभोक्ता जनसुनवाई में भाग नहीं सकते, वे बिहार विद्युत विनियामक आयोग को डाक से भी लिखित सुझाव भेज सकेंगे।

आयोग के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक बिजली कंपनी के प्रस्ताव की प्रति 500 रुपए में प्राप्त की जा सकती है। कार्यालय में उपस्थित होकर देखने और पढ़ने के लिए कोई शुल्क नहीं देना है। www.berc.co.in या साउथ बिहार और नॉर्थ बिहार पावर डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कंपनी की वेबसाइट पर जाकर भी इसे देख सकते हैं।

बिल वसूली के लिए भाेजपुरी गाने का सहारा

कट जाई बिजुली...बिगड़ जाई बतिया...का कर ब तू अंधरिया में...का करब तू अंधरिया में...। दरअसल यह भोजपुरी गाने को कोई नया अल्बम नहीं बल्कि बिजली कंपनी का नया सांग है। कंपनी ने उपभोक्ताओं से बकाए बिजली बिल की वसूली के लिए भोजपुरी में यग गाना तैयार कराया है। जल्द ही इसे उपभोक्ताओं तक पहुंचाया जाएगा। गाने के बीच-बीच में बकाए बिजली बिल का भुगतान नहीं करने पर लाइट काट देने की चेतावनी भी है।

भागवत नगर क्षेत्र में आज 5 घंटे कटेगी बिजली

11 केवी एरियल बंच केबल का तार लगाने के लिए शनिवार की सुबह 10 से 3 बजे तक ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर पावर सब स्टेशन से निकलने वाला 11 केवी भागवत नगर फीडर बंद रहेगा। इस कारण भागवत नगर, प्रियदर्शी नगर सहित आसपास के इलाके में बिजली कटेगी।

