अनुपस्थित:इंटर परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन 29198 ने दी परीक्षा, 586 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित

हाजीपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के 55 केंद्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचारमुक्त हुई परीक्षा, दाेनों पालियों में गश्त लगाते रहे मजिस्ट्रेट

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति की ओर से मंगलवार को आयोजित इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन जिले के तीन अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में कदाचारमुक्त व शांतिपूर्ण संचालित की गई। दो पाली में संचालित परीक्षा में किसी भी केंद्र से कदाचार का मामला सामने नहीं आया। दूसरे दिन प्रथम पाली में केमिस्ट्री और द्वितीय पाली में इंग्लिश (आर्ट्स) विषय के परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। जिला प्रशासन के सख्त तेवर देखते हुए दूसरे दिन भी 586 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा छोड़ दी या किसी कारण दोनों पालियों की परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित रहे।

जिले के सभी निर्धारित 55 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर दूसरे दिन की दोनों पाली के लिए कुल आवंटित 29784 में से 29198 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। जिले के तीन अनुमंडलों में पहली पाली में कुल आवंटित 17 हजार 600 परीक्षार्थियों में से 17 हजार 306 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। जबकि 294 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं द्वितीय पाली में कुल आवंटित 12 हजार 9184 परीक्षार्थियों में से 11 हजार 892 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। जबकि 292 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल नहीं हुए। डीएम एसपी ने भी कई केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया।

29198 परीक्षार्थी हुए शामिल
मंगलवार को आयोजित इंटर परीक्षा 2021 में हाजीपुर अनुमंडल क्षेत्र 41 परीक्षा केंद्र प्रथम पाली में कुल आवंटित 14879 में से 14616 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए जबकि 263 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं द्वितीय पाली में कुल आवंटित 7559 में से 7339 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए जबकि 220 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित रहे। महनार अनुमंडल में निर्धारित 9 केंद्रों पर प्रथम पाली में कुल आवंटित 1265 में से 1243 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए।

हाजीपुर अनुमंडल के इन केंद्रों पर जुटे परीक्षार्थी
हाजीपुर अनुमंडल परीक्षा केंद्र आरएन कॉलेज एग्जामिनेशन ब्लॉक, आरएन कॉलेज एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव ब्लॉक, एसएम इंटर कॉलेज, इंडियन पब्लिक स्कूल, सेंट जोसेफ पब्लिक स्कूल सराय, डॉ आरबी राय कॉलेज, ग्रीन फील्ड नॉलेज सिटी, नोवल क्रिएटिव अकैडमी बासुदेवपुर चापुता, गुरु वशिष्ट विद्याययन दुर्गा नगर, रामदेव सिंह प्राइवेट आईटीआई, बिहार कॉलेज ऑफ एजुकेशन, भागमती भूखन एसएस स्कूल बासुदेवपुर चापुता, रॉयल हेरिटेज कॉलेज ऑफ एजुकेशन रजासन, राजकीय अंबेडकर आवासीय विद्यालय, सूर्य देव मेमोरियल स्कूल बागमाली, संत पॉल्स हाई स्कूल बागमाली, डायट भवन दिघी, वैशाली महिला महाविद्यालय, वी के राजेश्वर एसएस स्कूल अंदर किला, जे एल कॉलेज, सी आर के पॉलिटेक्निक, सी आर के कॉलेज, जी ए इंटर स्कूल, एसएस गर्ल्स हाई स्कूल, सहयोगी हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल, एम पी एस एकेडमी सांची पट्टी, जनता हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल पानापुर, संत जेवियर पब्लिक स्कूल कुतुबपुर कोठी आदि।

