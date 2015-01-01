पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Operation Of Eight More Special Trains Canceled Till 31 January, Some Trains Have Been Reduced In The Days Of Operation

कोहरा:आठ और स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन 31 जनवरी तक हुआ रद्द, कुछ ट्रेनों के परिचालन के दिनों में की गई है कमी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
बढ़ी ठंड व कोहरे के साथ खराब मौसम में होने वाली कठिनाइयों के कारण 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक आधा दर्जन और ट्रेनों का परिचालन रद्द कर दिया गया था। साथ ही कुछ ट्रेनों के परिचालन के दिनों में कमी की गई है।

पूर्ण रूप से रद्द की गई ट्रेनें

04674 अमृतसर-जयनगर स्पेशल, 04673 जयनगर-अमृतसर स्पेशल, 04005 सीतामढ़ी-आनंद विहार टर्मिनस दैनिक स्पेशल, 04006 आनंद विहार टर्मिनस-सीतामढ़ी दैनिक स्पेशल, 05909 डिब्रूगढ़-लालगढ़ दैनिक स्पेशल, 05910 लालगढ-डिब्रूगढ़ दैनिक स्पेशल, 05933 डिब्रूगढ़-अमृतसर साप्ताहिक स्पेशल, 05934 अमृतसर-डिब्रूगढ़ साप्ताहिक स्पेशल इस क्रम में दरभंगा से चलने वाली 02569 दरभंगा-नई दिल्ली क्लोन दैनिक स्पेशल 16 दिसंबर से 6 जनवरी तक और 02570 नई दिल्ली-दरभंगा क्लोन दैनिक स्पेशल 17 दिसंबर से 7 जनवरी तक निरस्त रहेगी।

