बिहार विधानसभा स्पीकर चुनाव:एनडीए के विजय के खिलाफ विपक्ष ने अवध को उतारा, विजय की जीत तय

पटना13 मिनट पहले
विजय सिन्हा (बाएं) और अवध बिहारी (दाएं)।
  • सत्ता पक्ष और महागठबंधन आमने-सामने
  • विजय के समर्थन में 11 और अवध के समर्थन में पांच सेटों में नामांकन

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को लेकर सत्ता पक्ष और विपक्ष आमने-सामने आ गया है। एनडीए की ओर से भाजपा के विजय कुमार सिन्हा, जबकि महागठबंधन की ओर से राजद के अवधि बिहारी चौधरी उम्मीदवार बनाए गए हैं। उनकी ओर से उनके-उनके पक्ष के विधायकों ने नामांकन दाखिल किया।

यदि चौधरी ने नामांकन वापस नहीं लिया तो चुनाव होना तय है। मंगलवार को विजय के समर्थन में 11 सेटों और अवध के समर्थन में पांच सेटों में नामांकन किया गया। सुबह 10.45 बजे एनडीए प्रत्याशी के नामांकन के लिए भाजपा व जदयू के वरीय नेतागण विधानसभा सचिव के कक्ष में पहुंचे। वहीं 11.15 महागठबंधन के नेता नामांकन के लिए पहुंचे।

अभी एनडीए को 126, विपक्ष को 110 सदस्यों का समर्थन हासिल
चुनाव होने पर विधायकों की संख्या के हिसाब से एनडीए उम्मीदवार की जीत निश्चित है। एनडीए के 125, महागठबंधन के 110 सदस्य हैं। 1 निर्दलीय का समर्थन भी एनडीए को है।

