खाली घरों काे बनाया निशाना:सेल्स टैक्स के रिटायर्ड कमिश्नर समेत पांच लोगों के घरों से 20 लाख से अधिक की चोरी

पटना41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घर की महिलाओं से वारदात के संबंध में पूछताछ करते पुलिस अधिकारी।
  • आशियाना नगर में हुई घटना, पुलिस काे मिला सीसीटीवी कैमरे का फुटेज
  • ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर रहने वाले चितरंजन के यहां से 70 हजार कैश और एक लैपटॉप चोरी

छठ पूजा के बाद लोग जैसे-जैसे गांव से पटना आ रहे हैं, चोरी की घटनाएं सामने आ रही हैं। रविवार को राजीवनगर थाना इलाके के पांच घरों से लगभग 20 लाख से अधिक के गहने, कैश और अन्य महंगे सामान की चोरी की घटना सामने आई। चाेराें ने आशियाना नगर फेज वन में रहने वाले सेल्स टैक्स के रिटायर्ड कमिश्नर हरिद्वार प्रसाद के घर चोरी कर ली।

इसके साथ ही आशियाना नगर के ही अभियंता नगर में पत्रकार मोहन कुमार के अपार्टमेंट में उनके फ्लैट के साथ साथ तीन अन्य के फ्लैट में चाेरी कर ली। थानेदार निशांत सिंह ने कहा कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज मिला है। हमलोग शातिरों की पहचान कर रहे हैं।

एक गिराेह कार से घूम-घूमकर करता है चोरी
आशियाना नगर और अभियंता नगर में चारी की घटनाओं को दो गिरोह ने अंजाम दिया है। पत्रकार के अपार्टमेंट में हुई चोरी की घटना का पुलिस को अब तक सीसीटीवी फुटेज नहीं मिल पाया है। वहीं रिटायर सेल्स टैक्स कमिश्नर के घर चोरी की घटना का फुटेज पुलिस के हाथ लग गया है।

फुटेज की छानबीन से पता चलता है कि दो शातिर शाम से ही आशियाना नगर फेज वन के माेहल्ले में मंडरा रहे थे। घटना के दिन रात को दो और शातिर कार से उतरते हैं। इसके बाद सभी चहारदीवारी फांदकर रिटायर्ड अधिकारी के घर घुसते हैं और घटना को अंजाम देकर चारों एक ही कार से फरार हो जाते हैं।

बाउंड्री फांदकर बंगले में दाखिल हुए चोर, एक घंटे तक आराम से की चोरी

चाेर बाउंड्री तड़पकर हरिद्वार प्रसाद के बंगले में दाखिल हुए और पांच कमरों को खंगाल डाला। 50 हजार कैश और लगभग 15 लाख के गहने की चोरी कर ली। हरिद्वार की पत्नी ने बताया कि रिश्ते में एक शादी होनी थी। इसी कारण कैश निकाला था और कुछ ज्वेलरी खरीदी थी।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कुछ चाेर दिख रहे हैं। सभी कार से आए, घटना को अंजाम दिया और चलते बने। अरवल के रहने वाले मोहन छठ मनाने गांव गए थे। रविवार का लौटे तो देखा कि उनके साथ साथ तीन अन्य किराएदार के फ्लैट का ताला तोड़कर चाेराें ने चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। उनके घर से 46 हजार कैश, लगभग चार लाख के गहने और करीब एक लाख के कपड़े और अन्य महंगे सामान चुरा कर ले गए। पत्रकार ने बताया कि 30 नवंबर को उनकी बेटी की शादी रांची में होनी है। इस घटना के बाद शादी का डेट भी आगे बढ़ाना होगा।

चाेराें ने शादी की पूरी ज्वेलरी, महंगे कपड़े और टीवी सब चुरा लिया। अपार्टमेंट से पुलिस ने औजार भी बरामद किया है। उसी अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाले पत्रकार प्रेमरंजन भी छठ पर गांव गए थे। उनके यहां से 12 हजार नगद और लगभग डेढ़ लाख की ज्वेलरी की चोरी कर ली।

ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर रहने वाले चितरंजन के यहां से 70 हजार कैश और एक लैपटॉप की चोरी की ली। चितरंजन बेल्ट्रॉन में काम करते हैं। गया के रहने वाले सुबोध शर्मा के फ्लैट से चार हजार कैश और लगभग 50 हजार के गहने की चोरी कर ली।

