पंचायत चुनाव:इसी महीने होगी पंचायत चुनाव की तिथि की घोषणा, नौ चरणों को तय करने में जुटा आयोग

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
राज्य में पंचायत चुनाव की घोषणा इस महीने में कभी भी हो सकती है। इसको लेकर आयोग ने अपनी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इस बार राज्य में नौ चरणों में चुनाव कराए जाने की तैयारी है। उसको ध्यान में रखकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। बिहार में इस बार नौ चरणों में चुनाव कराने की तैयारी है।

खासबात यह है कि चुनाव ईवीएम से कराए जाएंगे। ऐसे में आयोग के सामने यह बड़ा टास्क है कि ईवीएम की संख्या को ध्यान में रखकर चुनाव के चरणों को कैसे तय किया जाए। दरअसल राज्य सरकार यह चाहती है कि इस बार का पंचायत चुनाव प्रमंडलवार और जिलों के हिसाब से कराया जाए।

इसके पीछे का मकसद यह है कि एक जिले में एक ही चरण में चुनाव करा लेने से उस जिले में आदर्श आचार संहिता के कारण महीनों तक विकास के कार्य प्रभावित नहीं होंगे। आयोग इसको ध्यान में रखकर ही चुनाव के चरणों को तय करने में जुटा है। आयोग को 15 हजार ईवीएम उपलब्ध होंगे। एक चरण में अधिकतम 13 हजार ईवीएम का इस्तेमाल हो सकता है।

करीब दो हजार ईवीएम रिजर्व में रखे जाएंगे। आयोग चाहता है कि ऐसे जिलों में एक साथ एक चरण में चुनाव का कार्यक्रम तय किया जाए जहां 13 हजार ईवीएम से वोटिंग हो सके। इसके अलावा वोटिंग के बाद तत्काल ईवीएम का मूवमेंट भी करा लिया जाए और अधिकतम 9 चरणों में सभी 38 जिलों को मतदान संपन्न हो सके। बिहार में इस बार मार्च से मई के बीच पंचायत चुनाव होना है। करीब 2 लाख 58 हजार पदों के लिए वोटिंग होगी।

हर चरण 10 दिन के गैप पर
इस बार चुनाव के हर चरण के बीच अधिकतम दस दिनों का अंतर रखने पर भी विचार किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव प्रचार के लिए आठ दिनों का वक्त मिलेगा। पहले के चुनाव बैलेट पेपर से होते रहे हैं और प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव प्रचार के लिए 40 दिनों तक का वक्त मिल जाता था। लेकिन ईवीएम से चुनाव होने से अब बैलेट पेपर की छपाई में लगने वाला समय बच जाएगा।

