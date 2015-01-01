पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नीतीश को सलाह:पप्पू यादव बोले- नीतीश को बिहार छोड़ अब केंद्र की राजनीति करनी चाहिए

पटना32 मिनट पहले
भाजपा पर हमला बोलते हुए जाप अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि भाजपा नीतीश को हराना चाहती है। वो चाहती है कि इस बार मुख्यमंत्री उनका बने।

जाप के अध्यक्ष पप्पू यादव ने कहा कि इस बार पूरे चुनाव में नीतीश कुमार थके, मजबूर, कमजोर और कृपा पर जीने वाले नेता दिखाई दिए। पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में उन्होंने डीएनए को मुद्दा बनाया था और इस बार मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में आखिरी मौके को। वे सिर्फ जनता को इमोशनल ब्लैकमेल करते हैं। उन्हें अब बिहार की राजनीति से संन्यास ले लेना चाहिए और केंद्र की राजनीति करनी चाहिए।

जाप अध्यक्ष शुक्रवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें बिहार के 30 साल के महापाप को धोने के लिए 3 साल चाहिए। बाढ़ और लॉकडाउन में जब सभी नेता अपने-अपने बंगले में कैद हो गए थे तब मैंने और मेरी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने जरूरतमंदों के बीच राशन और अन्य राहत सामग्रियां पहुंचाई।

जनता इस बार जातिवाद और संप्रदायवाद को छोड़, नेता नहीं सेवक चुने। पप्पू ने कहा कि पूरे चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के खिलाफ कुछ नहीं बोला। उनके निशाने पर हमेशा नीतीश ही रहे। इससे साफ पता चल रहा है कि राजद-भाजपा में कोई डील हुई है। इसके एवज में तेजस्वी के खिलाफ जांच बंद है।
मुकेश सहनी को 11 सीट तो चिराग को 30 सीट नहीं मिल सकती थी क्या ?
भाजपा पर हमला बोलते हुए जाप अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि भाजपा नीतीश को हराना चाहती है। वो चाहती है कि इस बार मुख्यमंत्री उनका बने। इसलिए लोजपा को अलग किया गया और फंडिंग की। अगर मुकेश सहनी की पार्टी वीआईपी को 11 सीटें मिल सकती हैं तो क्या चिराग को एनडीए का हिस्सा रखते हुए 30 सीटें नहीं मिल सकती थी।

उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार को गरीबी और भुखमरी की ओर धकेलने में भाजपा का सबसे बड़ा हाथ है। बिहार को एक लाख 60 हजार करोड़ का वादा किया गया लेकिन आज तक नहीं मिला। जीएसटी का पैसा भी केंद्र सरकार नहीं दे रही।

