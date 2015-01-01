पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चली आ रही परिवर्तन की परंपरा निभाई:पातेपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र ने अपने चुनावी इतिहास को फिर से रखा बरकरार, चली आ रही परिवर्तन की परंपरा निभाई

पातेपुर4 घंटे पहले
पातेपुर विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम आने के साथ ही फिर एक बार पातेपुर की जनता ने आजादी के बाद से चली आ रही हर बार परिवर्तन की परंपरा को बरकरार रखा। पातेपुर में महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी शिवचंद्र राम को लगभग 26 हजार वोटों से पराजित कर भाजपा के लखेन्द्र पासवान ने फिर इस बार पातेपुर से राजद भाजपा की तकरार को बरकरार रखा है। पातेपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आजादी के बाद से पातेपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र का एक अलग ही इतिहास रहा है। देश की आजादी के सात दशक बीतने के दौरान किसी भी पार्टी के नेता इस विधानसभा से दुबारा जीत हासिल करने में सफल नहीं हो सके हैं। अगर पातेपुर के इतिहास पर एक नजर डाला जाए तो आजादी के बाद प्रथम चुनाव 1952 में हुआ था। उस समय पातेपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के खोआजपुर बस्ती पंचायत के नथुनी लाल मेहता प्रथम बार सोशलिस्ट पार्टी से विधायक निर्वाचित हुए थे। उन्होंने इसी पंचायत के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी छेदी लाल राय को मात्र 250 वोटों से पराजित किया था। 1957 से 1962 तक कांग्रेस पार्टी के मो. एजाज विधायक रहे। 1962 में कमलेश राय प्रजा सोशलिस्ट पार्टी से विधायक चुने गए। उन्होंने इस चुनाव मे कांग्रेस पार्टी के मो. मंजूर हसन एजाजी को हराये थे। उसके बाद पातेपुर विधानसभा अ.जा. के लिए सुरक्षित हो गया। 1967 में संयुक्त सोशलिस्ट पार्टी की टिकट से चुनाव लड़े पलटन राम कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को हराया किंतु वे मात्र दो साल तक ही विधायक रह सके। कर्पूरी ठाकुर के सरकार गिरने के बाद 1969 में मध्यावधि चुनाव में कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी से रिझन राम ने पलटन राम को हराकर विधायक बने। जो 1972 तक विधायक बने रहे। 1972 से 1977 तक पुनः पलटन राम जनता पार्टी के टिकट पर जीत कर विधायक बने। 1980 में शिवनंदन पासवान लोक दल के टिकट पर विधायक चुने गए। 1984 से 1989 तक बालेश्वर पासवान कांग्रेस के विधायक रहे। पुनः 1989 में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राम सुंदरदास ने बालेश्वर पासवान को हराकर विधायक चुने गए किन्तु उनके इस्तीफा देने के कारण पुनः चुनाव हुआ, जिसमें बालेश्वर पासवान जनता दल के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़कर कांग्रेस के संजीव प्रसाद टोनी को हराकर पातेपुर विधायक का सरताज अपने नाम किया। उस समय वर्तमान विधायक प्रेमा चौधरी भी निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के रूप में जहाज छाप से लड़ी थी किंतु तीसरे स्थान पर रही 1995 में महेंद्र बैठा जनता दल के टिकट पर लड़कर समता पार्टी के उम्मीदवार प्रेमा चौधरी को हराया था।

उस समय कांग्रेस के टिकट पर पूर्व विधायक लक्ष्मण महतो के भतीजा पारसनाथ चौधरी भी चुनाव लड़े थे। 2000 के चुनाव में राजद से प्रेमा चौधरी ने लोजपा के महेन्द्र बैठा को हराकर प्रथम बार पातेपुर से महिला विधायक चुनी गई थी। 2005 फरवरी में पुनः लोजपा के टिकट से चुनाव लड़कर महेन्द्र बैठा ने राजद के प्रेमा चौधरी को हराकर विधायक बने। तब भाजपा के प्रत्याशी महेश राम तीसरे नम्बर पर चले गए थे। लेकिन सरकार भंग होने पर उसी साल पुनः नवम्बर में हुए चुनाव में राजद की प्रेमा चौधरी ने भाजपा के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ रहे महेन्द्र बैठा को पराजित कर विधायक बनी। 2010 में फिर महेंद्र बैठा राजद के प्रेमा चौधरी को हरा कर पातेपुर सीट को भाजपा के खाते पहली बार ले आए। उस समय कांग्रेस के प्रीतम कुमारी कांग्रेस की उम्मीदवार थी।

