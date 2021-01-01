पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुख्य सचिव ने कहा:विस चुनाव में बेहतर काम के लिए पटना प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त व सात जिलों के तत्कालीन डीएम सम्मानित

पटना38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय अग्रवाल को सम्मानित करते मुख्य सचिव दीपक कुमार। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय अग्रवाल को सम्मानित करते मुख्य सचिव दीपक कुमार।
  • चुनाव में आईटी के इस्तेमाल से मतदान काे बनाया जा सकता है और सरल

कोविड महामारी की कठिन परिस्थिति में बिहार ने चुनाव कराकर लोकतंत्र को मजबूत किया। विपरीत परिस्थिति में बिहार ने रास्ता बनाया है। इसे दूसरे राज्यों के चुनाव में अनुपालन कराया जा रहा है। यह हमारे लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि है। ये बातें सोमवार को अधिवेशन भवन में आयोजित 11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्य सचिव दीपक कुमार ने कहीं।

उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव में आईटी की शक्ति को लागू कर मतदान को और सरल बनाया जा सकता है। इससे पहले प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय कुमार अग्रवाल ने कहा कि बिहार लोकतंत्र की जननी है। कोविड के दौर में सफल तरीके से चुनाव संपन्न कराकर बिहार ने लोकतंत्र की परीक्षा पास की है। यह सबकी सहभागिता संभव हुआ है। इसे लेकर मुख्य चुनाव आयोग ने बिहार को बेस्ट इलेक्ट्रॉल प्रेक्टिसेज नेशनल अवाॅर्ड दिया है। इसे लेने बिहार के मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी एचआर श्रीनिवासन दिल्ली गए है।

आयुक्त ने कोविड के दौर में चुनाव को लेकर तैयार किया प्रजेंटेशन दिखाया। कहा- पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव और लोकसभा चुनाव से ज्यादा प्रतिशत मतदान वर्तमान विधानसभा चुनाव में हुआ है। 230812 प्रवासी मजूदरों व 12,34,193 युवाओं के नाम मतदाता सूची में जाेड़ा गया। लिंगानुपात को 892 से बढ़ाकर 904 किया गया। अतिथियाें का स्वागत डीएम चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने किया। इस अवसर पर कॉफी टेबल बुक का विमोचन किया गया।

मतदाताओं काे मिलेगा ई-ईपिक पहचान पत्र का डिजिटल वर्जन :कार्यक्रम के दौरान मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा का ऑडियो-विडियो संदेश दिखाया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में चार राज्यों और एक केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में चुनाव होना है। इसमें ज्यादा से ज्यादा मतदाताओं को भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करनी चाहिए। कहा- मतदाताओं काे ई-ईपिक पहचान पत्र का डिजिटल वर्जन दिया जाएगा। इसे वाेटर हेल्पलाइन एप अाैर वाेटर पोर्टल से डाउनलोड किया जाएगा।

वोटरों काे जागरूक करने के लिए वेब रेडियाे हेलाे वाेटर्स शुरू किया गया है। यह वेब रेडियाे एफएम की तरह सेवा देगा।

एचआर श्रीनिवास व प्रत्यय अमृत समेत बिहार के 8 पदाधिकारी दिल्ली में सम्मानित
कोविड महामारी के दौरान बिहार विधानसभा 2020 के सफल आयोजन के लिए बिहार को बेस्ट इलेक्ट्रॉल प्रैक्टिस नेशनल अवार्ड मिला है। इसके साथ ही 6 पदाधिकारी और जीविका संगठन को राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिला है। इनमें स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव प्रत्यय अमृत भी शामिल है।

पहली बार मतदाता बनने वाले युवाओं को मिला ईपिक कार्ड
पटना जिले में पहली बार मतदाता बनने वाले युवा मतदाताओं को मुख्य सचिव ने ईपिक कार्ड दिया। इस दौरान युवाओं से चुनाव में भागीदार सुनिश्चित करने की अपील की।

चुनाव के दौरान बेहतर कार्य के लिए सम्मान

स्पेशल अवाॅर्ड

  • संजय अग्रवाल, प्रमंडलीय अयुक्त पटना
  • कुंदन कुमार, डीएम, पश्चिमी चंपारण
  • पंकज कुमार दीक्षित, पूर्व डीएम, रोहतास- वर्तमान में निदेशक तकनीकी उद्योग विभाग
  • अशोक प्रियदर्शी, उप निर्वाचन

पदाधिकारी मुख्यालय

  • नरेंद्र कुमार, सिस्टम एनालिस्ट सह प्रोजेक्ट को-ऑर्डिनेटर, राष्ट्रीय सूचना विज्ञान केंद्र
  • लिसिल पल्लीपदन, सीओ, आशादीप
  • कपिल शर्मा, अवर निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी मुख्यालय

बेस्ट डीईओ अवाॅर्ड

  • सौरभ जोरवाल, डीएम, औरंगाबाद
  • आलोक रंजन घोष, डीएम, खगड़िया
  • कंवल तनुज, डीएम, कटिहार
  • अभिषेक कुमार, डीएम, गया
  • चंद्रशेखर सिंह, पूर्व डीएम मुजफ्फरपुर (वर्तमान पटना डीएम)
  • सात जिला के पदाधिकारी को बेस्ट ईआरओ अवार्ड दिया गया।
  • 10 जिला के बीएलओ को बेस्ट बीएलओ अवार्ड दिया गया।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंथोड़ी देर में शाहजहांपुर-खेड़ा बॉर्डर से दिल्ली के ओर बढ़ेंगे किसान, हरियाणा पुलिस ने मानेसर तक ही जाने की अनुमति दी - अलवर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser