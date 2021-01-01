पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Patna Doctor Jai ​​Prakash Arrested By Bihar Police, Who Took Rs 40 Thousand In The Name Of Medicine

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दवा के नाम पर ठगी करने वाला जालसाज डॉक्टर गिरफ्तार:कोरोना मरीज के परिवार से ऐंठे हजारों रुपए, फुलवारी पुलिस ने पकड़ा, भेजा गया जेल

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दानापुर के खगौल इलाके में स्थित क्यूरिस हॉस्पिटल से गिरफ्तार किया गया
  • पूछताछ के दौरान पुलिस को बरगलाने की कोशिश करता रहा, बातें बदलता रहा

कोरोना मरीज के परिवार से मेडिसिन के नाम पर 40 हजार से अधिक रुपए की ठगी करने वाला जालसाज डॉक्टर जयप्रकाश को शनिवार को पटना पुलिस की टीम ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। फुलवारीशरीफ थाने की टीम सादे लिबास में दानापुर के खगौल इलाके में स्थित क्यूरिस हॉस्पिटल पहुंची थी। ठगी की शिकायत करने वाली 17 साल की साक्षी भी पुलिस टीम के साथ गई थी। हॉस्पिटल पहुंचने पर डॉक्टर जय प्रकाश के बारे में पड़ताल की गई। उसकी तस्वीर को दिखाकर रिसेप्शन पर मौजूद स्टाफ से कंफर्म किया गया। इसके बाद ही पुलिस की टीम उसके चैंबर में गई और फिर उसे पकड़कर फुलवारीशरीफ थाने ले आई।

पूछताछ में बनाता रहा बातें
गिरफ्तार होने के बाद भी डॉक्टर जय प्रकाश की शातिरगिरी कम नहीं हुई। पूछताछ के दौरान वह इन्वेस्टिगेशन ऑफिसर को बरगलाने की कोशिश करता रहा। बार-बार अपनी बातों को बदलता रहा। कभी कहता कि साक्षी के पापा ने उससे रुपए लिए थे, वही रुपए उनके परिवार ने लौटाया है। कभी कहता कि साक्षी के पिता की ज्वेलरी की दुकान थी, उन्होंने ज्वेलरी सही नहीं दी थी इस कारण उनके बेटे को रुपया वापस करना था। वह अपना रिश्ता कंप्लेन करने वाली नाबलिग लड़की से भी जोड़ने की कोशिश करता रहा। उससे जब हॉस्पिटल के अंदर से मरीज की फोटो उनके बेटे के मोबाइल पर भेजे जाने के बारे में पूछा गया तो उसने कहा कि वो खुद ही PPE किट पहनकर गया था। पूछताछ के दौरान वह तरह-तरह के बहाने बनाने के बाद भी पुलिस के सामने अपनी बेगुनाही का सबूत नहीं दे पाया। उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।

AIIMS में भर्ती पेशेंट के नाम पर ठगी

यह है पूरा मामला
रोहतास के संझौली के रहने वाले ज्वेलर लालबाबू गुप्ता कोरोना मरीज थे। 17 जुलाई 2020 को इलाज के लिए उन्हें पटना AIIMS में एडमिट कराया गया था। उस दौरान लालबाबू के परिवार ने डॉक्टर जयप्रकाश से संपर्क किया। डॉक्टर जयप्रकाश खुद को कभी फोर्टिस, कभी पारस तो कभी अपोलो हॉस्पिटल का डॉक्टर बताता था। तब उसने कहा था कि उसका एक बैचमेट AIIMS में है। इसके बाद लालबाबू की फोटो उनके बेटे के मोबाइल पर भेज कर कहा था कि उनकी हालत सही नहीं है। उनको एक मेडिसिन की जरूरत है, जो AIIMS के पास नहीं है, उसे बाहर से मंगवाना होगा। इसी के नाम पर एक बार 20900 और दूसरी बार में 20 हजार रुपया गूगल पे के जरिए लिया था। बाद में लालबाबू की बेटी साक्षी को इसकी ठगी का एहसास हुआ तो उसने प्राइम मिनिस्टर ऑफिस (PMO) में अपनी कंप्लेन दर्ज कराई। इसके बाद PMO हरकत में आया। तब जाकर पटना के फुलवारीशरीफ थाने में डॉक्टर जयप्रकाश के खिलाफ जालसाजी की FIR दर्ज की गई जिसे अब गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। लालबाबू गुप्ता की IGIMS में 24 अगस्त को मौत हो गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser