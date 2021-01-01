पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की थ्योरी पर भास्कर की पड़ताल:3.9 KM लंबी सड़क पर 16 कट, 3 जगह CCTV, फिर भी किसी को नहीं दिखा रुपेश और मर्डर करने वाले का विवाद

पटना20 मिनट पहले
पुलिस की थ्योरी में लोजपा कार्यालय से शेखपुरा मोड़ के बीच यह पांचवां कट ही काफी अहम है। पुलिस के मुताबिक इस एरिया में ही रुपेश की कार से ऋतुराज की बाइक से टकराई थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस की थ्योरी में लोजपा कार्यालय से शेखपुरा मोड़ के बीच यह पांचवां कट ही काफी अहम है। पुलिस के मुताबिक इस एरिया में ही रुपेश की कार से ऋतुराज की बाइक से टकराई थी।

पटना पुलिस ने इंडिगो के स्टेशन मैनेजर रुपेश सिंह की हत्या के खुलासे का दावा किया है। पुलिस ने इस हाई प्रोफाइल मर्डर मिस्ट्री के पीछे वजह बहुत छोटी बताई है। पुलिस की थ्योरी है कि नवंबर माह में एयरपोर्ट रोड पर आरोपित की बाइक रुपेश की मॉरिसन गैराज कार से टकरा गई थी, जिसपर रुपेश ने ऋतुराज की पिटाई कर दी थी। पुलिस के दावे की जड़ भी यही है कि पिटाई के कारण प्रतिशोध में ऋतुराज ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर घटना को अंजाम दिया। पुलिस की इस थ्योरी पर भास्कर ने एयरपोर्ट रोड की पड़ताल की और हर कट पर लोगों से बात की लेकिन कहीं से विवाद की कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली।

लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी कार्यालय से शेखपुरा मोड़ तक की पड़ताल

भास्कर ने बुधवार को लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी कार्यालय से बेली रोड के शेखपुरा मोड़ तक की पड़ताल की। 3.9 KM के इस रास्ते में एयरपोर्ट रोड पर 16 कट हैं। हर कट पर लोगों से बात की गई। 3.9 KM की दूरी में दुकानदारों से भी बात की गई लेकिन किसी ने भी कार और बाइक की टक्कर के बाद पिटाई की बात नहीं बताई।

एयरपोर्ट गेट से लोजपा कार्यालय तक 7 कट, बेली रोड तक 16

लोजपा कार्यालय से लेकर एयरपोर्ट के प्रवेश द्वार तक कुल 7 कट हैं। पड़ताल के दौरान हर कट की पड़ताल की गई।

पहला कट

पहला कट लोजपा कार्यालय के पास है। चौराहे के पास यहां CCTV कैमरा लगा है। यहां चाय और पान की दो दुकानें हैं जो काफी रात तक खुली रहती हैं। दोनों दुकानदारों को भी नहीं पता कि यहां कभी कोई विवाद हुआ था।

दूसरा कट

दूसरा कट भारत इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ एयरोनॉटिक्स के मुख्य गेट के सामने है। यहां CCTV कैमरा नहीं लगा है और आसपास कोई दुकान भी नहीं है।

तीसरा कट

तीसरा कट भारत इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ एयरोनॉटिक्स के छोटे गेट के सामने है, यहां भी कोई कैमरा नहीं लगा है। यहां भी कोई दुकान नहीं है, सन्नाटा ही रहता है।

चौथा कट

चौथा कट IAS ऑफिसर्स एसोसिएशन के ब्रांच कार्यालय के पिछले गेट के सामने है। यहां ऐसे तो कोई CCTV कैमरा नहीं है, लेकिन यहां बासुकी राय काफी दिनों से भूंजा की दुकान लगा रहे हैं। बासुकी का कहना है कि उन्होंने न तो देखा है और ना ही सुना है कि दो-तीन महीने में कोई ऐसी घटना हुई है।

पांचवां कट

पुलिस की थ्योरी में पांचवां कट ही काफी अहम है। पुलिस के मुताबिक इस एरिया में ही घटना हुई है। भास्कर ने पड़ताल के दौरान इस कट पर अधिक से अधिक लोगों से बात करने की कोशिश की है जो वहां अधिकतर समय तक रहते हैं। यह कट है IAS ऑफिसर्स एसोसिएशन के ब्रांच कार्यालय और BCECE के मुख्य गेट के सामने। यहां हमेशा चहल-पहल रहती है। सुधा बूथ के आसपास तो लोग रहते ही हैं। रात में 9 बजे तक दुकानें खुली रहती हैं। पुलिस की थ्योरी के इस प्रमुख स्थल पर कोई कैमरा नहीं है। भास्कर ने पड़ताल के दौरान सबसे अधिक समय तक रहने वाले सुधा बूथ के कर्मी से बात की तो उसे भी कार और बाइक टक्कर की कोई जानकारी नहीं थी। सुधा बूथ के कर्मी को भी पुलिस की थ्योरी नहीं पच रही है।

छठा कट

छठा कट IAS ऑफिसर्स एसोसिएशन के ब्रांच कार्यालय के मुख्य गेट से 100 मीटर की दूरी पर है। यहां भी CCTV कैमरा नहीं लगा है। ऐसे में बाइक और कार की टक्कर की बात भी किसी रिकॉर्ड में नहीं है।

सातवां कट

सातवां कट एयरपोर्ट गेट के ठीक सामने है। यहां चौकसी दिखती है। गेट के पास ही निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। यहां तैनात एक सिक्योरिटी गार्ड से भी बात की गई लेकिन वह भी इस घटना के बारे में नहीं बता सका। उसका कहना है कि उसने रुपेश की कार और बाइक से टक्कर नहीं देखी है और न ही सुना है। हालांकि यहां एयरपोर्ट के गेट के सामने जू की दीवार से सटा कैमरा लगा है। दूसरा कैमरा एयरपोर्ट गेट के बाएं ट्रैफिक लाइट के साथ लगाया गया है। इसके बाद एक गेट से दाएं जाने वाले रास्ते में बीच में ही ट्रैफिक लाइट के साथ लगाया गया है। तीन तरफ से CCTV कैमरा लगाने के बाद भी पुलिस के दावे में यह सबूत नहीं है कि रुपेश का आरोपित से कब विवाद हुआ था।

एयरपोर्ट का इंट्री गेट।
एयरपोर्ट का इंट्री गेट।

आठवां कट

यह कट एयरपोर्ट गेट के थोड़ा ही आगे NH के निरीक्षण भवन के पिछले गेट के सामने है। यहां भी कोई कैमरा नहीं लगा है।

नौवां कट

एयरपोर्ट के मेन गेट से निकास गेट की तरफ बढ़ते हुए 9वां कट NH निरीक्षण भवन के मुख्य गेट के सामने है। यहां भी कोई CCTV नहीं है। NH के गेट पर भी CCTV कैमरा नहीं लगा है। ऐसे में यहां से भी पुलिस को कोई सबूत नहीं मिल सका है।

10वां कट

लोजपा कार्यालय के आगे एयरपोर्ट रोड पर 10वां कट एयरपोर्ट के निकास गेट पर है। यहां चौराहे पर 3 तरफ से CCTV कैमरा लगा है। एक तो निकास गेट पर ही लगा है और दूसरा कैमरा वेटनरी कॉलेज जाने वाले रोड पर है। वहीं तीसरा कैमरा बेली रोड जाने वाली सड़क के बीच में ट्रैफिक लाइट के साथ लगा है।

एयरपोर्ट का निकास गेट। यहां CCTV कैमरा लगा है।
एयरपोर्ट का निकास गेट। यहां CCTV कैमरा लगा है।

10वें कट के बाद कहीं नहीं दिखा CCTV कैमरा

10वें कट के बाद कहीं भी कोई CCTV कैमरा नहीं दिखा। ना तो सड़क पर और ना ही कहीं किसी कार्यालय या दुकान में। बेली रोड की तरफ 11वां और 12वां कट थोड़ी-थोड़ी दूर पर अरण्य भवन के सामने है। थोड़ी ही दूरी पर स्थित संजीवनी हॉस्पिटल के सामने 13वां कट है। यहां भी कोई CCTV कैमरा नहीं लगा है। 14वां कट भी संजीवनी हॉस्पिटल से 100 कदम की दूरी पर है, लेकिन यहां भी कोई कैमरा नहीं है। थोड़ी ही दूर आगे बढ़ने पर 15वां कट है। यह एडविक फोर्ड के सामने है। यहां भी कोई कैमरा नहीं है। 16वां कट केंद्रीय विद्यालय के सामने है। यह कट भी काफी महत्वपूर्ण है लेकिन यहां भी कैमरा नहीं लगाया गया है। ऐसे में यहां कोई घटना होती है तो भी पुलिस के पास कोई सबूत नहीं होगा। थोड़ा सा आगे शेखपुरा मोड़ चौराहे पर भी कैमरा लगाया गया है। एयरपोर्ट के निकास गेट और शेखपुरा मोड़ के बीच कैमरा नहीं लगा है।

सवालों की थ्योरी

पुलिस ने रुपेश हत्याकांड में जो थ्योरी सुनाई है उसपर कई सवाल हैं। एयरपोर्ट रोड पर भास्कर की पड़ताल के दौरान कई लोगों से बात की गई लेकिन किसी को यह बात पची नहीं। सुधा बूथ के कर्मी ने तो यहां तक कह दिया कि किसी बच्चे से भी पूछिएगा तो यह तो वह भी सवाल करेगा कि कार और बाइक की टक्कर में तीन माह बाद कोई गोली क्यों मारेगा? ऐसा क्या था मामला तो इतना बड़ा आक्रोश था जो तीन माह में भी शांत नहीं हो पाया। रुपेश की पत्नी को भी यह बात नहीं पच रही है।

